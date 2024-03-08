Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Questions if She's Ever Used Cheating Sites, Demands Answers on Gifts From Potential Lovers

Kim Zolciak's estranged husband Kroy Biermann put the former Bravolebrity in the hot seat, grilling his ex about whether or not she has ever entertained potential lovers in the wake of their split.

In newly filed court docs, the former NFL player demanded the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum answer questions about her alleged gambling and plastic surgery procedures, also compelling the court to make her reveal if she had any intimate relationships since they tied the knot.

Biermann and Zolciak got married in Nov. 2011. He filed for divorce — a second time — in Aug. 2023 months after they withdrew their May filings.