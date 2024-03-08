Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Questions if She's Ever Used Cheating Sites, Demands Answers on Gifts From Potential Lovers
Kim Zolciak's estranged husband Kroy Biermann put the former Bravolebrity in the hot seat, grilling his ex about whether or not she has ever entertained potential lovers in the wake of their split.
In newly filed court docs, the former NFL player demanded the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum answer questions about her alleged gambling and plastic surgery procedures, also compelling the court to make her reveal if she had any intimate relationships since they tied the knot.
Biermann and Zolciak got married in Nov. 2011. He filed for divorce — a second time — in Aug. 2023 months after they withdrew their May filings.
Biermann inquired if she has ever viewed websites that market cheating or sexual encounters, such as adultfriendfinder.com or ashleymadison.com.
For context, the former touts itself as "the best dating site to find adult singles and swingers for discreet hookups and casual sex," while the latter's famed slogan is, "Life is short. Have an affair."
"If so, have you ever contacted anyone on those sites?" the newly filed divorce docs read. "List the names, phone numbers and addresses of any person other than your Husband that you have had any type of romantic relationship with since you have been married."
Furthermore, Biermann asked that Zolciak list all dates she was away on business and/or personal trips since January 1, 2022, through the date of the trial.
"For each trip, list specific dates, places, with whom were you with, the purpose of the trip, and source of funds used to pay for the trip," the docs stated.
He also asked for clarification on "to whom [she has] made a gift or gifts of funds, money, property or property rights of value exceeding one hundred dollars ($100.00) to anyone other than your spouse since January 1, 2022, through the date of trial of the pending matter? This shall include any intimate relationships you have had, and money spent on said relationships."
As we previously reported, Zolciak broke her silence in Dec. 2023 to shut down allegations that she cheated after RadarOnline.com obtained police bodycam footage of an explosive spat with Biermann, in which he suggested that she's been "f------ other men."
"The comments made in the bodycam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue," she said. "I vehemently deny any allegation that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage."
The RHOA alum added, "Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless and slanderous. I have tried not to speak on these hurtful allegations but I am at a breaking point with this and I will not stay silent while my character is being assassinated."
The now-exes are still in the thick of divorce proceedings and, months ago, listed their sprawling Georgia mansion to help with the former couple's skyrocketing debt but have been unable to find a buyer as the bank moves forward with a foreclosure.
Zolciak has yet to respond to his latest filing.