Kim Zolciak Pleads for Protective Order Over Financial Records Before She Answers Ex Kroy's Questions About Gambling Losses and Credit Card Purchases
Kim Zolciak wants to keep her financial records strictly between herself and estranged husband Kroy Biermann, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, pleading for a protective order before she answers his questions about gambling losses and credit card debt.
Court docs obtained by this outlet revealed the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed a motion for a protective order amid her ongoing divorce from Biermann.
She took the step "to prevent personal information from being released to the general public for herself and to protect the privacy of the parties' children and non-party individuals who may be named in her financial statements, phone records, and other documents," it was noted.
Zolciak filed her expedited motion on Feb. 5, noting she is "able and willing to engage in discovery and to provide her responses, but is awaiting a ruling."
The docs cited that Biermann and Zolciak tied the knot in Nov. 2011 and share four biological children together. The former NFL star also adopted her two children from prior to the marriage, both of whom are now adults.
Biermann filed for divorce a second time in Aug. 2023 just a few months after withdrawing their May filing, marking an end to their 12-year marriage while stating their union is "irretrievably broken."
Over the weekend, it was revealed that Zolciak's daughter Brielle will have her Range Rover repossessed by the bank amid her family's financial crisis.
The affidavit stated that she was "past due" on car payments amounting to $83,969.35. Brielle had not made payments since May 2023, per the docs.
This development came after Biermann was ordered to surrender his $400,000 Rolls-Royce following a lawsuit from BMW.
"Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed. But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary," his attorney, Marlys Bergstrom, said at the time.
"Every month, Kroy has to scratch enough money together to pay the mortgage to save the home from going into foreclosure; they are getting collection notices and now, lawsuits on behalf of creditors."
RadarOnline.com previously confirmed the estranged couple officially listed their Georgia home for $6 million in October after Biermann requested an emergency hearing to get permission to put their property on the market as he believed it could help cover the "significant debt" they accrued.
The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom abode is still up for grabs, but the price has been slashed to $4.5 million.