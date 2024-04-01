Kim Zolciak Pleads for Protective Order Over Financial Records Before She Answers Ex Kroy's Questions About Gambling Losses and Credit Card Purchases

She took the step "to prevent personal information from being released to the general public for herself and to protect the privacy of the parties' children and non-party individuals who may be named in her financial statements, phone records, and other documents," it was noted.

Zolciak filed her expedited motion on Feb. 5, noting she is "able and willing to engage in discovery and to provide her responses, but is awaiting a ruling."

The docs cited that Biermann and Zolciak tied the knot in Nov. 2011 and share four biological children together. The former NFL star also adopted her two children from prior to the marriage, both of whom are now adults.