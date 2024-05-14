Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Rush to Court Pleading for Foreclosure Auction Over Their $6 Million Georgia Mansion Be Postponed
Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to block the bank from selling off their Georgia mansion at an upcoming public auction— days after the bank revived the battle with the reality stars.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kim and Kroy demanded the court set an immediate hearing for them to argue their case.
Last year, Kim and Kroy filed suit against Truist Bank seeking an injunction against the bank from moving forward with a public auction of their 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia.
The couple, who are still in the middle of a bitter divorce war, put the home on the market for $6 million in October 2023. They slashed the price by $500k in December after failing to find a buyer.
In January, the exes decided to drastically drop the price down to $4.5 million in an effort to sell it quickly.
Truist had scheduled a foreclosure auction for November 7, 2023, but it was called off after the couple their case in court.
In the filing, Kim claimed they would suffer, “immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate.”
She said, “I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to mv family.”
“Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property. and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations,” Kim explained in court.
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Face Foreclosure of Their Georgia Mansion THIS WEEK After Months of Legal Issues
- 'Secondhand Embarrassment': Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Slams 'RHOA' Star For Instagram Post Suggesting Ex Kroy Biermann Died
- 9 Celebrity Couples Who Split and Got Back Together: From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Prince William and Kate
Kim said she believed the proceeds from the sale of the home would allow them to pay off their debts. As we previously reported, over the past year, Kim and Kroy have been hit with a massive $1 million tax lien and several lawsuits over unpaid credit cards and bank loans.
The case had little movement until April when Truist said they were ready to proceed with the foreclosure due to Kim and Kroy having failed to sell the home.
Truist said it planned to initiate a non-judicial foreclosure proceeding on or after May 3.
On May 2, Kim and Kroy demanded Truist not be allowed to move forward with the foreclosure and that a hearing be set on the matter.
“The marital home, located [in] Alpharetta, Georgia, has been listed for sale, the property has been shown, and negotiations over the terms of sale have commenced with several prospective buyers,” the motion read. “Petitioners also seek a temporary injunction prohibiting Respondent from initiating foreclosure proceedings until the matter is heard and decided.”
A judge has yet to rule on the matter.