BREAKING NEWS
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Rush to Court Pleading for Foreclosure Auction Over Their $6 Million Georgia Mansion Be Postponed

The couple are pleading with the court for help.

By:

May 14 2024, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to block the bank from selling off their Georgia mansion at an upcoming public auction— days after the bank revived the battle with the reality stars.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kim and Kroy demanded the court set an immediate hearing for them to argue their case.

kim zolciak kroy biermann rush court to stop foreclosure sale georgia mansion million
The exes are in the middle of a bitter divorce with the home as their main asset.

Last year, Kim and Kroy filed suit against Truist Bank seeking an injunction against the bank from moving forward with a public auction of their 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The couple, who are still in the middle of a bitter divorce war, put the home on the market for $6 million in October 2023. They slashed the price by $500k in December after failing to find a buyer.

kim zolciak kroy biermann rush court to stop foreclosure sale georgia mansion million
The home in question.

In January, the exes decided to drastically drop the price down to $4.5 million in an effort to sell it quickly.

Truist had scheduled a foreclosure auction for November 7, 2023, but it was called off after the couple their case in court.

In the filing, Kim claimed they would suffer, “immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate.”

She said, “I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to mv family.”

“Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property. and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations,” Kim explained in court.

kim zolciak kroy biermann rush court to stop foreclosure sale georgia mansion million
Kim and Kroy demanded the other pay spousal support in the divorce.

Kim said she believed the proceeds from the sale of the home would allow them to pay off their debts. As we previously reported, over the past year, Kim and Kroy have been hit with a massive $1 million tax lien and several lawsuits over unpaid credit cards and bank loans.

The case had little movement until April when Truist said they were ready to proceed with the foreclosure due to Kim and Kroy having failed to sell the home.

Truist said it planned to initiate a non-judicial foreclosure proceeding on or after May 3.

On May 2, Kim and Kroy demanded Truist not be allowed to move forward with the foreclosure and that a hearing be set on the matter.

kim zolciak kroy biermann rush court to stop foreclosure sale georgia mansion million

Due to their financial situation, the couple has been forced to continue living together.

“The marital home, located [in] Alpharetta, Georgia, has been listed for sale, the property has been shown, and negotiations over the terms of sale have commenced with several prospective buyers,” the motion read. “Petitioners also seek a temporary injunction prohibiting Respondent from initiating foreclosure proceedings until the matter is heard and decided.”

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

