'Secondhand Embarrassment': Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Slams 'RHOA' Star For Instagram Post Suggesting Ex Kroy Biermann Died

Kim Zolciak's 22-year-old daughter Ariana had enough after the RHOA's recent clickbait posts on Instagram — and called her out publicly for suggesting her estranged husband Kroy Biermann had died.

On Tuesday, Kim posted a photo of her and Kroy with the caption, "#RIP" with a heart. She told followers to click the link in her bio. After fans click the link, they are directed to a website that provides a list of all the celebrities who died in 2023.