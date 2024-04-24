'Secondhand Embarrassment': Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Slams 'RHOA' Star For Instagram Post Suggesting Ex Kroy Biermann Died
Kim Zolciak's 22-year-old daughter Ariana had enough after the RHOA's recent clickbait posts on Instagram — and called her out publicly for suggesting her estranged husband Kroy Biermann had died.
On Tuesday, Kim posted a photo of her and Kroy with the caption, "#RIP" with a heart. She told followers to click the link in her bio. After fans click the link, they are directed to a website that provides a list of all the celebrities who died in 2023.
The type of clickbait post most likely Kim a quick paycheck from a third-party company but infuriated fans — and family.
Hours after Kim made the post, Ariana blasted her mom on Instagram Live.
She said she had "secondhand embarrassment … through the roof.” Ariana said she nearly had a "heart attack" after first glancing at Kim's Instagram post with Kroy, who raised her like his own.
Ariana said she had received a ton of messages before she even pulled up Instagram from concerned friends.
“I physically don’t have any f------ words,” she said. “What? Like, what? … What would you do in this situation?” Kim's daughter teared up in the video and added, “I love you, but I just, like… My heart, like, tugging. Like, no. The f---?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim has posted several clickbait stories in the past couple of months. In November, she posted a photo of a sonogram and made it seem like her daughter Brielle was pregnant.
“I'M SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA! #LinkInBio,” she wrote. The link directed fans to an article where Brielle spoke about wanting to "one day" have a child.
The reality star and her ex Kroy are in the middle of a bitter divorce and are facing serious financial issues. The exes have been hit with numerous lawsuits over unpaid debts and the IRS accused them of owing over $1 million in back taxes.
The duo are still living under the same roof but were ordered to sleep in separate parts of the home after several disputes in front of their children.
The couple attempted to reconcile at one point but their efforts were unsuccessful. They are currently working together to fight off a foreclosure auction of their Georgia mansion.
The bank scheduled an auction but the exes' lawsuit put a pause on the home from being offloaded — for the time being.