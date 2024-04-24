Cardi B Demands Sanctions Against Tasha K’s Husband in Fight to Collect on $4 Million Judgment

Cardi B continued to make moves in court as part of her effort to collect on the $4 million judgment she won in her defamation lawsuit against blogger Tasha K. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the rapper asked the court to compel Tasha’s husband Cheickna Kebe to turn over emails she believes could hold vital information.

Source: MEGA Cardi is not backing down from her collection efforts.

In 2022, a federal jury awarded Cardi a 7-figure judgment after she accused Tasha of spreading vicious lies about her online. Tasha attempted to appeal the judgment but was unsuccessful. For months, Cardi seized Tasha’s income from her YouTube channel and various social media platforms. The rapper fired off a series of subpoenas to Tasha’s bank accounts to determine where her assets were held.

Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM

Tasha filed for Chapter 11 which put a pause on Cardi’s collections efforts. As part of the bankruptcy, Tasha claimed she did not have income or assets to satisfy the full judgment. The blogger listed her only assets as a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, home furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes, and 2 Louis Vuitton purses.

Cardi filed a lawsuit in the bankruptcy demanding the judgment not be discharged. “Defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so,” her lawyer wrote. The court agreed and ruled Tasha was on the hook for the $4 million owed in her Chapter 11 case.

Source: @unwinewithtashak Tasha K says she doesn't have the assets to pay the $4 million judgment.

As we first reported, Cardi has been making moves in bankruptcy court for several months. Her legal team has deposed several individuals connected to Tasha K and her husband. In January, Cardi claimed she discovered multiple domestic and offshore trusts that Tasha and her husband created but were not disclosed in the bankruptcy petition.

The rapper said Tasha “failed to disclose the existence of and/or testified untruthfully about the following” — The Sambakessi Investment Trust (Cook Islands), Soninkes LLC (Island of Nevis), The Bamako Trust (Kebe Children ILT) (Georgia), Transrina Management Trust (Georgia), and the Florida Joint Revocable Living Trust. Tasha’s lawyer admitted the blogger created the offshore trusts after being sued by Cardi but never used them.

“The impending Cardi-B Judgment caused Debtor to panic and make hasty decisions that she felt were necessary to protect her family and her children. In March 2021, Debtor retained a Georgia attorney for an estate planning package for her and Cheick,” the lawyer said. “Because the litigation with Cardi-B was still ongoing, each trust was funded with only $10.00 cash on hand; no bank account was ever created for any of the domestic trusts and nothing has been transferred into or out of any of the trusts to date. The limited partnership was likewise created but valued at $0.00 and never used by Debtor, Cheick, their family or any other individual or entity. The domestic trusts and limited partnership remain active today but have no value.”

Source: MEGA

In her new motion, Cardi explained she served Tasha’s husband with a notice in July 2023 that asked him to produce documents. She said he objected to nearly every request. His lawyer said the documents had already been produced by Tasha. Cardi said she recently deposed Alicia Thomas, an accountant who worked for Tasha’s husband. Cardi said she discovered the existence of an email address actively used by Mr. Kebe to conduct business. She said this email address had not been previously disclosed despite him being asked to reveal ALL email addresses he used.

In addition, she said it is particularly troubling since the email address seems related to one of the trusts the couple created that was not initially disclosed. “The discovery of this undisclosed email address lays bare Mr. Kebe’s contempt for the subpoena and this Court. In keeping with the Kebe’s conduct throughout these proceedings, Mr. Kebe deliberately withheld documents and communications that are responsive to the subpoena for 2004 examination he first received on July 19, 2023,” Cardi’s lawyer wrote.

Source: MEGA

Further, her legal team claimed to have discovered the existence of a previously undisclosed company owned by Mr. Kebe — IBSM Technolgie LLC while running a business records check related to another previously undisclosed business of Debtor called Stash Media Works LLC.” Cardi said the company was created approximately one month after Tasha filed for bankruptcy. Her lawyer said, "More importantly, Mr. Kebe was asked about what companies he owns, and he failed to disclose the existence of IBSM even though he had only created it approximately two months prior to" him being asked.

The motion added, "Both Debtor and Mr. Kebe made clear as they admitted under oath that they were moving assets and funds from Debtor to Mr. Kebe in an effort to avoid the Defamation Judgment and garnishment of Debtor’s income. Post-petition, Debtor and Mr. Kebe’s effort to conceal Debtor’s true income by filtering it through Mr. Kebe’s companies is laid bare in the latest Amended Plan and will be addressed separately in an objection to confirmation. Put simply, Debtor’s Plan shows Debtor intends to continue her bad faith efforts to suppress the true amount of her income in an effort to hinder and delay [Cardi's] collection efforts." A judge has yet to rule on Cardi's motion.