Cardi B Claims She Discovered Offshore Trusts Tasha K Allegedly Failed to Disclose in $4 Million Bankruptcy Battle
Cardi B ramped up her efforts to collect on $4 million owed to her by Tasha K — and accused the blogger of failing to disclose multiple domestic and offshore trusts as part of her bankruptcy.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bodak Yellow rapper asked the court to order a woman named Patricia Haynes to comply with a subpoena.
Cardi believes Haynes has answers related to the alleged trusts created by Tasha and her husband. The rapper said Haynes has been attempting to evade service.
In 2022, Cardi was awarded $4 million as part of a defamation lawsuit she brought against Tasha. In the case, the entertainer claimed she suffered emotional distress after Tasha spread vicious lies about her on her YouTube channel.
The rapper testified in court that Tasha falsely claimed she had worked as an escort in the past, used hard drugs and that she had an STD. Cardi submitted medical records in court to prove the STD claim was a lie.
In the end, the jury sided with Cardi. Tasha’s attempt to appeal the judgment was shut down. As RadarOnline.com first reported, after her court win, Cardi and her legal team started to seize assets owned by Tasha.
A couple of months later, Tasha filed for bankruptcy and listed the massive judgment owed to Cardi. The blogger admitted in court she did not have the assets to pay Cardi the full amount owed.
Tasha listed her assets in the $50-$100k range but her liabilities were between $1 million to $10 million. In her petition, the blogger said her only assets were a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, home furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes, and 2 Louis Vuitton purses.
Cardi opposed Tasha’s attempt to discharge the $4 million in the bankruptcy. Her attorney argued, “Defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so.”
In the end, the bankruptcy judge sided with Cardi and ordered Tasha will be on the hook for the judgment even after the bankruptcy.
As we first reported, for months, Cardi has been attempting to uncover information about Tasha and her husband’s finances.
In the recent motion, Cardi said she needed to talk to the third-party witness.
“Unfortunately, neither the Debtor nor her husband Cheickna Kebe have been truthful regarding the existence of both offshore and domestic trusts created for them. Specifically, Debtor’s schedules do not reveal the existence of any trusts,” her motion read.
Cardi said that Tasha was questioned in court about the existence of any trusts. The rapper provided a transcript of the hearing that showed Tasha denied she had any trusts set up for her children and that “I don’t even have trusts.”
Cardi said that "during the course of discovery" in the bankruptcy, she had discovered “the existence of multiple domestic and offshore trusts that were not disclosed, including at least one trust to which it appears $30,000 was transferred.”
The rapper said Tasha “failed to disclose the existence of and/or testified untruthfully about the following” — The Sambakessi Investment Trust (Cook Islands), Soninkes LLC (Island of Nevis), The Bamako Trust (Kebe Children ILT) (Georgia), Transrina Management Trust (Georgia), and the Florida Joint Revocable Living Trust.
Cardi’s lawyer argued, “Because neither the Debtor nor her husband Cheickna Kebe have testified truthfully regarding the existence of their trusts, Movant is forced to seek information regarding them elsewhere, including from Ms. Haynes – who is inexplicably and obviously attempting to evade service, even though she clearly has actual notice of the Subpoena.”
The judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Tasha K was sued by Kevin Hart over alleged civil extortion.