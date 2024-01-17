'Entourage' Creator Doug Ellin's Home Burglarized, Suspects Allegedly Linked to Massive Crime Ring
Kevin Connolly wasn't the only Entourage star burglarized before the new year. Doug Ellin, the creator of the HBO series, also got a visit from home intruders last month, and police believe the suspects are among 13 people recently arrested in connection to an alleged organized burglary group.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to RadarOnline.com that officers were dispatched to Ellin's Beverly Hills address on December 30 at 7 PM.
We're told at least two people in black ski masks broke into Ellin's home after gaining access to his backyard. He was not there at the time of the incident. Police have arrested 13 people "who have been part of an organized burglary series affecting the greater Los Angeles area and adjacent communities," and they believe some of them could be good for the break-in at Ellin's property.
Cops collected information about a 2018 white Mercedes GLS allegedly used in an additional burglary near Ellin's home on the same night. Officers located the vehicle and detained a female who was inside. After a K-9 Unit search was conducted, four suspects were taken into custody and booked for conspiracy to commit burglary, according to a press release from cops.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Ellin for comment.
The Entourage creator spoke out about the crime, calling the incident "pretty awful" while admitting there are "far worse things happening in the world but it all seems part of the same pattern." Ellin went on to reference the recent burglary sprees around L.A.
"I know more people who have been robbed in the last six weeks than in the previous 30 years I have lived here combined," he wrote on social media. "Los Angeles is spiraling."
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, police were dispatched to his Entourage buddy Connolly's $3 million home on December 29, just days after the actor was burglarized and his gun was stolen — but this time, it was a false alarm.
An LAPD spokesperson told us police officers responded to a radio call after an alarm was set off at Connolly's home; however, all was good at the property — but it was still a disturbing ordeal, considering he was violated days before.
The Entourage posse weren't the only ones hit by crime at the end of 2023. Keanu Reeves' multi-million dollar L.A. home was also burglarized in December. Like Connolly, his gun was stolen. We're told police do not believe either burglary was connected to the 13 burglary ring suspects.