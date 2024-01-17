'Entourage' Creator Doug Ellin's Home Burglarized, Suspects Allegedly Linked to Massive Crime Ring

Kevin Connolly wasn't the only Entourage star burglarized before the new year. Doug Ellin, the creator of the HBO series, also got a visit from home intruders last month, and police believe the suspects are among 13 people recently arrested in connection to an alleged organized burglary group.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to RadarOnline.com that officers were dispatched to Ellin's Beverly Hills address on December 30 at 7 PM.