Divorce Drama: Ben Affleck Looks Strained as He Reunites With Wife Jennifer Lopez — and His Ex Jennifer Garner for Son Samuel's Graduation

The Daily Mail reports that Affleck, who came with his mother Chris Anne Boldt, wore his wedding ring but failed to crack a smile as he celebrated his son's big milestone.

Lopez, on the other hand, was seen smiling and appeared to be in high spirits as she attended with Max and Emme, 16, her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Garner, Samuel's mother, was also there to show her support alongside their other children Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, who now goes by Fin.