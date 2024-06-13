Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Ben Affleck

Divorce Drama: Ben Affleck Looks Strained as He Reunites With Wife Jennifer Lopez — and His Ex Jennifer Garner for Son Samuel's Graduation

jennifer lopez somber marital troubles ben affleck spotted without ring pp
Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Ben Affleck looked strained as he reunited with wife Jennifer Lopez and ex Jennifer Garner for his 12-year-old son Samuel's graduation.

By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck looked strained as he reunited with wife Jennifer Lopez and ex Jennifer Garner for his 12-year-old son Samuel's graduation ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Affleck and J Lo, who are reportedly living separately as rumors of marital troubles and imminent divorce continue to swirl around them, arrived and left separately and were not seen interacting or photographed together at the event.

ben affleck jennifer garner
Source: MEGA

Garner, Samuel's mother, was also there to show her support alongside their other children Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, who now goes by Fin.

The Daily Mail reports that Affleck, who came with his mother Chris Anne Boldt, wore his wedding ring but failed to crack a smile as he celebrated his son's big milestone.

Lopez, on the other hand, was seen smiling and appeared to be in high spirits as she attended with Max and Emme, 16, her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

jennifer lopez begs ben affleck come back reunion selfish rouse
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez allegedly used her appearance at Violet Affleck’s celebration to convince Ben to take her back.

Although Affleck and Lopez presented a united front when they got together for Violet's graduation party last month, their relationship seems to have deteriorated since then.

They are rarely seen together and reportedly last reunited on Sunday, when they had a four-hour meeting at the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they are putting up for sale.

Affleck has been living at a rental in Brentwood near Garner and their kids, and both he and Lopez have reportedly been seen house-hunting in recent weeks.

jennifer lopez ben affleck honeymoon phase worn off
Source: MEGA

Ben and Jen first dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling off the wedding and going their separate ways in 2004.

Bennifer first dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling off the wedding and going their separate ways in 2004. J Lo married Anthony in June 2004, and Ben married Garner in 2005.

They rekindled their romance nearly two decades later in 2021, tying the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding followed by a more traditional ceremony in the summer of 2022.

jennifer lopez vows reinvigorate career fights to save ben affleck marriage
Source: MEGA

Although J Lo and Ben have yet to publicly comment on the rumors that their marriage is in trouble, the Gone Girl star reportedly moved out of their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion into a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood.

Although J Lo and Affleck have yet to directly comment on the state of their marriage, the Gone Girl star reportedly moved out of their mansion following months of friction stemming from communication issues, personality clashes, and oversharing on social media.

Sources have said that Affleck "feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work," while J Lo is fighting hard and "desperate" to save their marriage.

