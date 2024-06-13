Kanye West Boasted About Three-Hour Sexual Encounter With A-List Celeb in Tryst Fueled by Viagra: New Claims in Bombshell Lawsuit

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Pisciotta claimed that Ye masturbated in front of her on a flight, followed her into the bathroom, asked her for a threesome, made her book Ubers for orgies with his wife Bianca Censori, and told a male guest visiting a studio session that he could have sex with her.

"In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected," Ye's attorney said.

The first hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 1 at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse.