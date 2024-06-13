Your tip
Kanye West Boasted About Three-Hour Sexual Encounter With A-List Celeb in Tryst Fueled by Viagra: New Claims in Bombshell Lawsuit

yeezy kanye west chief of staff milo yiannopoulos resigns concerns team
Source: MEGA

Jun. 13 2024, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Kanye West allegedly boasted about a three-hour sexual encounter with an A-list celeb in a marathon tryst fueled by Viagra, according to new claims in the recent sexual harassment lawsuit filed by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"One time I took Viagra and f----- [A-list celebrity] for three hours. Not sure why that thought came to me," the rapper once texted Pisciotta, the U.S. Sun reports.

kanye onlyfans
Source: MEGA; @laurenpisciotta/Instagram

Pisciotta, an OnlyFans model hired by Ye as his assistant in 2021, has alleged that he sent her explicit text messages and videos, masturbated while on the phone with her, and obsessed over the penis sizes of the men she dated.

She also claimed that Ye promised her $1 million to delete her OnlyFans account and never paid the $3 million severance package he offered when firing her in 2022. She's suing for alleged breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and hostile work environment.

"l just thinking back to the bowling alley thinking of what the headline could have been Ye arrested for f------ the s--- out of his assistant on the bowling alley floor," read one text that Ye allegedly sent to Pisciotta.

"This text was especially offensive since it suggested or insinuated that Plaintiff wanted to have sex with Defendant and actually had sexual intercourse with Defendant, when in fact she did not want to do so and never indeed did so," her suit claimed.

bianca censori walks out kanye west dining parents australian cafe
Source: MEGA

Ye also allegedly sent her a 24-second clip he filmed of a model performing oral sex on him. Per the complaint, "The video was followed by a text conversation wherein Defendant asked Plaintiff if he should edit the video as he wanted to make sure his penis looked big enough."

Another 19-second clip that Ye allegedly sent showed him having sex with an unnamed Yeezy employee and was followed by an explanation that "Defendant cropped his penis out of the frame because he said it did not look big enough to send to one of his friends."

Pisciotta claimed that Ye masturbated in front of her on a flight, followed her into the bathroom, asked her for a threesome, made her book Ubers for orgies with his wife Bianca Censori, and told a male guest visiting a studio session that he could have sex with her.

"In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected," Ye's attorney said.

The first hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 1 at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse.

