Ray J Claims His Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Paved the Way for OnlyFans: 'Are We a Part of the Disease?'
Ray J has claimed that OnlyFans wouldn't exist today if he and his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian hadn't paved the way with their infamous 2007 sex tape, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The singer explained that "everything would be different" while discussing the video's impact during an interview for former NFL star Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.
"How different would we all be? How different would this whole f------ thing be? How different would the industry be?" Ray J wondered during the sitdown published Wednesday. "Probably more people would be going to college ... There might not be any OnlyFans and all the things like that. All the opportunities like that. Are we a part of the cure? Are we a part of the disease? I don't f------ know. All I know is I'm just trying to make it right."
After a long pause, Ray J admitted that he is now "embarrassed" about the tape. "Everything that we did, now, when I have kids, is totally different," he explained. "The whole thing is wacky ... With my kids, it's not okay. Without me going too far into it, without me getting in trouble, no, it's not okay now."
Ray J and Kim K met while she was working as a personal stylist for his sister Brandy, and they dated between 2003 and 2006. Their sex tape was filmed during a 2003 vacation to Cabo San Lucas.
Although Ray J has repeatedly claimed that Kardashian's mother and manager, Kris Jenner, masterminded the release of the tape to help make her daughter famous, Jenner has long denied any involvement and even took a polygraph test to that effect on The Late Late Show in 2022.
During the same interview with Sharpe, Ray J also addressed the controversial tattoo of Brandy's face he got that "went viral the wrong way" and discussed the shocking surveillance footage of Sean "Diddy" Combs attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
"Unacceptable, I've never seen nothing like that in my life. The homie need a public whipping. It's the only way it's going to be right. 100 lashes. 1000 lashes," he said. "I apologize for even continuing to just be around ... I'm not saying 'what's up' to Puff ever again."