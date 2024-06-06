Ray J says that everything would be different if he didn't do the tape with Kim Kardashian "...more people would be going to college... there might not be any OnlyFans... are we apart of the cure or are we apart of the disease..." via Club Shay Shay pic.twitter.com/uKdpfsFR0y

"How different would we all be? How different would this whole f------ thing be? How different would the industry be?" Ray J wondered during the sitdown published Wednesday. "Probably more people would be going to college ... There might not be any OnlyFans and all the things like that. All the opportunities like that. Are we a part of the cure? Are we a part of the disease? I don't f------ know. All I know is I'm just trying to make it right."

After a long pause, Ray J admitted that he is now "embarrassed" about the tape. "Everything that we did, now, when I have kids, is totally different," he explained. "The whole thing is wacky ... With my kids, it's not okay. Without me going too far into it, without me getting in trouble, no, it's not okay now."