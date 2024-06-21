Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose Accuses Him of Interfering With Her Career After Split, Costing Her $415k and a Hallmark Movie
Billy Ray Cyrus' estranged wife Firerose accused him of interfering with her career — and costing her a Hallmark movie deal when his reps dropped her after their split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After less than a year of marriage, Billy Ray, 62, filed for an annulment from Firerose, 36, in May.
In his petition, Billy Ray cited "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as reasons for the split. He claimed Firerose agreed to move out of his home in exchange for $5k per month for three months to assist with housing, according to In Touch.
The county singer also requested a restraining order against Firerose over 37 alleged unauthorized charges to his American Express card that he claimed she made.
Billy Ray additionally accused Firerose of failing to inform him of her first marriage. The country star claimed he discovered she had a different last name when he walked in on her having a phone call with the IRS — and became "angry" when he confronted her about it.
The Achy Breaky Heart singer alleged his estranged wife "knowingly, willfully and intentionally committed Fraud against" him "with the sole intention of inducing" him "into a marriage to obtain the name ‘Cyrus’ under the belief that it would help her fledgling music career."
Firerose responded to her estranged husband's allegations, accusing him of "domestic abuse" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress for his financial abuse perpetrated against" her.
The aspiring singer further accused Billy Ray of interfering with her career. She said her doctors told her she needed a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery in March. She explained the surgery postponed a planned tour with her estranged husband.
Leading up to the surgery, Firerose claimed she was in "an emotional and psychological prison" and subjected to verbal abuse.
Firerose stated Billy Ray filed for divorce less than 24 hours before her surgery, which delayed the operation. Eleven days after the former Disney actor filed for divorce, Firerose claimed his reps dropped her.
"Wife submits that Husband interfered with the contractual relationship between Wife and her representatives. Husband acted maliciously in retaliation in an attempt to ruin Wife’s career," the filing read.
Firerose claimed she lost out on four scheduled concert bookings with guaranteed payments to the marital estate totaling $415k. Additionally, she lost a Hallmark movie and future payments.
"Wife developed three film productions over the course of several years with Husband and was negotiating their production at the time of being served in this case. Additionally, Wife was also cast as a lead role in a Hallmark movie through Buchwald, and this opportunity has apparently also been lost due her the loss of her representation," the filing continued.
"Wife does not possess several avenues of income like Husband. Wife relied on these performances and film projects for her income but has lost all such potential income with nary a word from her Husband or her, now former, representatives."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Billy Ray's rep for comment.