The lawyer for a decorated Navy veteran suing the rating-starved CNN for defamation has pledged to take the network to “task” and said there is “zero chance this case gets stopped before trial.”

In his first public comments since RadarOnline.com broke the story about the blistering court battle, Vel Freedman said his client, private security consultant Zachary Young, had been branded a “human trafficker” and a “war profiteer” in a 2021 episode of The Lead with Jake Tapper.