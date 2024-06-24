Siblings at War: 'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris' Legal Battle With 'No Talent' Sister Gearing Up for Jury Trial

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris won't have to bite his tongue about his sister much longer. The Hollywood producer and his estranged sibling Colette will face off in court next month after she sued him, claiming he ruined her reputation in the biz when he started allegedly trash-talking her around Tinseltown.

Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal a jury will hear the squabbling siblings' nasty legal battle after the next hearing on July 29.