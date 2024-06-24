Siblings at War: 'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris' Legal Battle With 'No Talent' Sister Gearing Up for Jury Trial
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris won't have to bite his tongue about his sister much longer. The Hollywood producer and his estranged sibling Colette will face off in court next month after she sued him, claiming he ruined her reputation in the biz when he started allegedly trash-talking her around Tinseltown.
Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal a jury will hear the squabbling siblings' nasty legal battle after the next hearing on July 29.
As this outlet reported, Kenya — known for creating the award-winning ABC series and its two spin-offs, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish — was sued by his own sister in 2022. Colette accused him of breaching an agreement prohibiting them from trash-talking each other to third parties.
She claimed her successful producer brother broke the agreement when he allegedly called her a “no-talent hack.”
“In or around June 2022, Kenya stated to a third party that (Colette) was 'a 70-year-old, no talent, hack,'" she alleged in the lawsuit. She also claimed Kenya told people she had not earned the “right to be a show creator" and “wanted to go to the front of the line."
“Kenya’s breach of contract denied Colette the benefit of their bargain and was a substantial factor and causing her harm,” the documents read.
He denied Colette's accusations and demanded that the lawsuit be dismissed.
Kenya alleged her claims were “barred" for several reasons.
He argued that "[Colette] knowingly and voluntarily relinquished and waived any and all rights she may have had arising from the allegations set forth in the Complaint," adding, "[Colette] waived the breaches and conduct, if any, of which they now complain.”
The Hollywood hotshot also claimed the “alleged statements were not of or concerning [Colette].” The estranged siblings have been ordered to duke it out before a jury.
Documents dated June 18 revealed that Kenya and Colette will tell their sides of the story in a trial-setting conference on July 29. After the meeting, the judge will schedule a trial.
The jury trial is estimated to take between three and five days.
It's important to note that the brother and sister have been at war for years. Colette took legal action over their alleged agreement after Kenya filed for a restraining order against her in 2020, accusing her of riding his coattails and warning her to stay away.
His restraining order was dropped months later.