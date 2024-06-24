Your tip
Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White Wants to 'Walk Away' Before Contract Is Up, Doesn't 'Jibe' With New Host Ryan Seacrest

vanna white hurt ryan seacrest new wheel of fortune gig pp
Source: MEGA

Vanna White reportedly doesn't 'jibe' with new co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Jun. 24 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Longtime Wheel Of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White is reportedly considering leaving the game show because she "doesn't jibe" with new host Ryan Seacrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Seacrest signed on to replace White's former co-host, Pat Sajak, retired after an astonishing 41 seasons in June.

vanna white set to marry boyfriend
Source: MEGA

White has been on 'Wheel Of Fortune' since 1982.

While White negotiated a salary increase after Sajak announced his retirement, which locked her in until 2025-26, a source revealed, "Vanna is retiring from the show when her contract ends, but there is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner."

"It is just so difficult to do this without Pat," the tipster told Daily Mail.

vanna white hurt ryan seacrest new wheel of fortune gig abc
Source: ABC

A source revealed it's been 'so difficult' for White to do the show without Pat Sajak.

The insider further claimed that White and her new co-star aren't exactly meshing well, either.

"She just doesn't jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat, and no one really ever expected her to," the source explained. "There is just no way that she possibly could."

ryan seacrest vanna white wheel of fortune mystery new woman
Source: Wheel of Fortune

The insider claimed White doesn't 'jibe' with Seacrest the way she did with Sajak.

"Vanna feels that she has put her time in," the source continued. "She devoted her entire life to this show and she had an incredible run while making a fortune."

The mole noted that White "knows that the show needs to go in a different direction" and needs to "appeal to a younger demographic."

Because White "wants the show to continue," she's apparently acknowledge that "will require a younger female host, someone who can be to Ryan what she was to Pat."

ryan seacrest cooking up celeb chef gig food empire
Source: MEGA

A source close to Seacrest denied reports of the new host not getting along with White.

Meanwhile, a source close to Seacrest denied reports about the alleged lack of chemistry between White and the TV mogul.

"There is absolutely no truth to this story," the source told The Post. "Ryan and Vanna have started working together and have been having a lovely time on set."

Seacrest will officially take over Sajak's post when the gameshow returns for season 42 in September. So far, the pair have filmed two episodes for the upcoming season together.

As RadarOnline.com reported, White extended her contract when she negotiated a "substantial pay increase."

While Sony execs scoffed at White's $7 million salary demands, the longtime letter-turner didn't back down — and eventually came to an agreement in exchange for signing on for two more years at the gameshow.

Without naming a hard figure, sources revealed White received a hefty salary bump from her previous $3 million salary after all was said and done.

