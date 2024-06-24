'It's Insulting': Kamala Harris ROASTS 'Racist' Donald Trump for Boasting About His 'Many Black Friends'
Vice President Kamala Harris recently roasted Donald Trump for boasting about how he cannot be racist because he has “many Black friends,” RadarOnline.com can report.
The vice president’s surprising remarks about Trump came on Monday’s episode of Morning Joe.
While Harris and MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski discussed Trump’s abortion policies should he win the general election in November, they also discussed the ex-president’s recent comments about Black voters.
“A lot of them feel that similar things have happened to them,” Trump said earlier this month regarding his guilty conviction and the Black community. “I mean, they’ve expressed that to me very plainly and very clear. They see what’s happened to them.”
“I have so many Black friends that if I were a racist, they wouldn’t be friends,” the ex-president added during the same interview this month. “They would know better than anybody, and fast.”
But according to Vice President Harris, Trump’s remarks were “insulting” to the Black community – particularly because he “reduced” Black voters “down to a sum total of what is in his mind who they are.”
“It’s insulting for a number of reasons, including he has reduced a whole population of people down to a sum total of what is in his mind who they are,” Harris told Brzezinski on Monday morning.
“And he’s wrong,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump made similar remarks about Black voters back in February while discussing the multiple indictments filed against him.
He claimed that “Black people like” him because they were also discriminated against. Trump suggested that the indictments garnered him more Black support for the election in November.
- Kamala Harris CLASHES With Pro-Palestine Protestor During Heated Fundraising Dinner in Detroit — 'I'm Speaking Right Now!'
- WATCH: 'Clueless' Kamala Harris Shouts 'Shrimp and Grits' When Asked About Hamas Ceasefire Deal in Gaza
- Vice President Kamala Harris Slams Criticism About 'the Way I Laugh,' Suggests Sexism is to Blame
“I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time, and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against,” he said earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the vice president’s remarks on Morning Joe on Monday also came one day after Eric Trump made similar remarks regarding his father, racism, and the Black community.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Eric, “certain communities are coming over to [his] father” because “they’re doing the same to Donald Trump as they did to so many of those communities for so long.”
“You mentioned that certain communities are coming over to my father,” Eric told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “It’s exactly because of this. They’re doing the same to Donald Trump as they did to so many of those communities for so long.”
He continued, “These people are saying, ‘Huh, it’s really interesting. They did this to us for a long time. Now they’re doing it to him. I might actually want to vote for the guy, you know, who’ll fight back against this as we have tried to for so long.’”
But despite Trump and his son’s remarks about their growing support from the Black community, several recent polls found that while Black voters are not thrilled with President Joe Biden, they dislike Trump even more.