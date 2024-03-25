More Bad News for Biden: New Poll Shows 40% of Black Voters DO NOT Want to Vote in 2024 General Election
President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign received more bad news this week, RadarOnline.com has learned, as a new poll found that 40% of Black voters do not want to vote in the upcoming general election.
In a surprising development to come as the 2024 election cycle kicks into top gear, a new poll found that a large percentage of Black voters are not enthusiastic about the upcoming White House race.
According to Daily Mail, the new poll – which was published on Monday by In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda and PerryUndem – found that 59% of Black voters are “almost certain” they will vote in November.
Another 12% of the pollsters indicated that they would “probably” vote come November, while a concerning 40% admitted that they might vote even though they do not want to.
30% of respondents also admitted that they did not find this year’s general election between President Biden and ex-President Donald Trump “important,” while 20% have considered withholding their vote completely.
Another 25% of young Black voters also indicated that they would withhold their vote because they were not impressed with Biden or Trump as the nominees.
Of the 1,000 Black voters surveyed, 63% expressed a favorable view of President Biden. 35% said that they viewed Biden unfavorably.
According to the new poll, the number one issue for Black voters this year is the cost of living. Racial injustice, health care, and education were also ranked among the top voting concerns ahead of the November election.
Meanwhile, ex-President Trump has reportedly seen a sudden uptick in support from Black voters in recent weeks.
A separate poll published earlier this month found that 23% of Black voters would vote for Trump – a significant difference compared to the 8% of Black voters who voted for the incumbent president back in 2020.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden garnered roughly 90% of the Black vote in the 2020 presidential election.
Black support for Biden has waned ever since he took office in January 2021, and Trump has also seen a sudden uptick in support from Hispanic voters in recent weeks.
Some Trump supporters urged the ex-president to name a “person of color” as his 2024 running mate to clinch the Black and Hispanic vote – particularly as the ex-president is expected to see “monster gains” among those voters in November.
“So I think that Donald Trump’s going to have monster gains among Hispanics,” former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway said last week, “and I think it’s part of why he should pick a person of color as his VP.”
President Biden has also lost vital support in key battleground states like Michigan and Georgia – adding to the already mounting bad news for his 2024 re-election campaign.