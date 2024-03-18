President Joe Biden 'Angry' and 'Anxious' About Re-election Efforts After Losing Support in Key Battleground States: Report
President Joe Biden was said to be “angry” and “anxious” about his 2024 re-election efforts after a poll showed that he lost much-needed support in key battleground states like Michigan and Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising political development to come shortly after Biden clinched the Democratic nomination last week, insiders close to the president revealed that the 81-year-old incumbent became “anxious” after learning that he was losing support.
According to NBC News, President Biden first received the disheartening news regarding his declining poll numbers in crucial battleground states like Michigan and Georgia during a private meeting at the White House back in January.
The drop in support was attributed to his handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and such setbacks became alarming for Biden because states like Michigan and George narrowly won him the previous presidential election in 2020.
But President Biden reiterated his commitment to making decisions based on national security needs despite facing criticism and dropping poll numbers in key battleground states.
“President Biden makes national security decisions based on the country’s national security needs alone,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said when asked about the January incident. “No other factor.”
Meanwhile, Democrats have expressed growing concerns over Biden's ability to compete against former President Donald Trump as the 2024 election cycle continues to unfold.
Biden reportedly found himself second-guessing his travel and communication strategies – which have seemingly contributed to a lack of public awareness regarding his achievements in office – as frustrations mounted within the Democratic Party.
Biden's approval ratings at this stage of the election cycle were also found to be notably lower than that of past presidents who faced re-election defeats.
Other sources expressed their concerns that President Biden still struggled to receive adequate recognition for his administration's accomplishments despite his efforts to highlight economic successes and ongoing job creation.
“There’s a real story to tell,” former Senator Mary Landrieu noted. “It’s a winning message and it’s about jobs, prosperity and evolution.”
“If that message can be communicated,” she added, “I think the American people will respond.”
Still, the president's campaign team reportedly remains confident about Biden’s prospects for re-election.
Biden’s campaign has emphasized the early initiation of campaign travel to engage with voters, and Biden has visited several key states in recent weeks to bolster support and convey his policy agenda directly to the electorate.
“The president and his advisers have all been eager for him to be out there more and planned for that to take place at the start of the election year,” one Biden insider said, “as has been the norm for past incumbents seeking re-election.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a critical aspect of Biden's re-election strategy now involves countering his presidential predecessor and 2024 White House opponent – Donald Trump.
Biden’s campaign recently started to launch attack ads aimed at ex-President Trump, and Biden has not held back in targeting his predecessor during campaign events and high-profile speeches like his recent State of the Union address.
“Biden stood up in front of the whole world and said: I’m ready…I’m the guy who can take down Donald Trump,” House Rep. Adam Smith said. “So, he better do it.”
“We don’t have time for him to be worried about whether or not people are saying things right or the poll numbers are where they should be,” Smith added. “I want focused energy and not defensive anger.”