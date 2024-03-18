President Joe Biden 'Angry' and 'Anxious' About Re-election Efforts After Losing Support in Key Battleground States: Report

President Joe Biden was said to be “angry” and “anxious” about his 2024 re-election efforts after a poll showed that he lost much-needed support in key battleground states like Michigan and Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising political development to come shortly after Biden clinched the Democratic nomination last week, insiders close to the president revealed that the 81-year-old incumbent became “anxious” after learning that he was losing support.