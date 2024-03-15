President Joe Biden Seeks Permission From Staffers to Take Questions After Campaign Event in Michigan: 'Can I Take a Couple Questions?'
President Joe Biden once again felt the need to ask his staff for permission to take questions following a campaign event in Michigan this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come as questions continue to mount regarding President Biden’s fitness for office, the 81-year-old commander-in-chief was overheard asking his staff for permission to field questions from reporters in Saginaw on Thursday.
“Can I take a couple questions?” President Biden asked a staffer who was standing nearby during the campaign event on Thursday.
“Yeah,” the staffer responded. “We’re going to take a few questions.”
But rather than allow the president to “take a couple questions,” Biden’s staffers instead ushered several reporters away and escorted Biden from the venue stage.
“Thank you,” the Biden staffers reportedly shouted, according to the New York Post. “Press…back in the vehicles.”
President Biden was ridiculed online after a clip of Thursday’s incident in Michigan went viral, and several social media users were troubled by the leader’s need to ask for permission before fielding questions from reporters, supporters, and campaign event attendees.
“This is bad. Really bad,” conservative columnist Buzz Patterson tweeted. “They’ve told his staff not to let him open his mouth.”
“Trump would’ve walked out and spoken spontaneously for an hour,” Patterson added.
“So if wondering why poll numbers are dropping post State of the Union, here’s Exhibit Z since then…” Fox News contributor Joe Conchan wrote.
“The ‘leader’ of the free world has to ask permission to speak to the press,” another X user scoffed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this marked the second time this week that President Biden asked permission to take questions after a campaign event.
A similar incident unfolded on Monday in New Hampshire when, much like in Michigan on Thursday, Biden asked if he was “allowed to take any questions” following a speech at the New Hampshire Democratic headquarters in Manchester.
“Anybody here a sta–,” Biden started, although he trailed off before completing his sentence.
“Thank you, press,” a Biden staffer said into the microphone before cutting the camera and microphone feed.
Also concerning was yet another incident earlier this month when President Biden said he would “get in trouble” if he took questions from reporters during a press briefing at the White House on March 5.