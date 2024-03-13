Double Standard? GOP House Rep. Jim Jordan Lashes Out When Pressed About Donald Trump's 'Memory Lapses' — ‘You Gotta Be Kidding Me!’
GOP House Rep. Jim Jordan suffered a minor meltdown this week when pressed about Donald Trump’s apparent “memory lapses” on the 2024 campaign trail, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jordan lashed out on Tuesday during a discussion with CNN’s Laura Coates about Special Counsel Robert Hur’s classified documents investigation into President Joe Biden.
According to Coates, she found Special Counsel Hur’s “fixation” on President Biden’s mental acuity and memory “striking” because ex-President Trump has also suffered “some memory lapses” on the campaign trail in recent weeks.
Coates also pointed out that ex-President Trump “also does make mistakes” very much like President Biden.
When asked to “concede that both [Trump and Biden] have a similar issue,” Jordan became defensive and argued that “everyone makes mistakes in life.”
“Oh, come on. Come on. I mean, everyone makes mistakes in life,” the GOP congressman responded. “We’re human beings for goodness sake.”
“But there is no way you can say President Trump – he’s as sharp as they come, his memory is as strong – I was just with him over the weekend,” Jordan continued. “I know – and the American people can see it for themselves.”
Jordan then argued that President Biden’s “memory lapses” are not the same as Trump’s.
“They’ve seen these examples of President Biden forgetting things,” Jordan argued. “I mean, all kinds of examples. We actually played the press conference that President Biden gave in response to when Mr. Hur’s report came out and I think it was maybe one of the worst press conferences I’ve ever seen.”
“So to say there’s a comparison there made no sense,” he added.
Congressman Jordan also argued that President Biden and ex-President Trump’s memory problems are not the same because Biden is the “president of our country” and Trump is not.
“Look, I take no satisfaction in saying that,” Jordan said on Tuesday. “President Biden’s the president of our country.”
“You want our president to have his full faculties,” the congressman continued, “but he obviously doesn’t and the country knows it, and it doesn’t matter how many times Democrats say something different.”
Coates went on to note that there were several clips of ex-President Trump “not knowing the dates of his marriage” and “confusing the names of world leaders” and she suggested that there was a “double standard” when it came to President Biden’s memory issues versus those of his embattled predecessor.
“Laura, come on. Come on,” Jordan complained. “There were three people who have run for president the last three cycles – Secretary Clinton, President Biden, and President Trump – all three have been accused of mishandling classified information. Only one is getting prosecuted!”
Jordan then targeted Hillary Clinton before claiming that there was a “double standard” but that the “double standard” was against Trump and not Biden.
“Hillary Clinton took a hammer to cell phones, to BleachBit, to laptops and computers,” he charged. “I mean, you gotta be kidding me!”
“The idea that there’s not a double standard and the Justice Department isn’t going after President Trump, I think is laughable to disagree with that,” Jordan concluded. “Anybody can see it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Special Counsel Robert Hur came under fire for his findings in the classified documents investigation against President Biden.
Although Hur opted not to recommend criminal charges against Biden, he described the 81-year-old president as a “forgetful old man” with a “poor memory.”
Meanwhile, ex-President Trump was indicted for taking more than 300 classified documents with him to Mar-a-Lago upon leaving the White House in January 2021.