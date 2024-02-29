Donald Trump Fires Back at 'Basket Case' Joe Biden Over Melania-Mercedes CPAC Controversy: 'The Disinformation of the Democrats is Unbelievable'
Donald Trump fired back at Joe Biden this week after the ex-president was accused of forgetting his own wife’s first name during a recent speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after President Biden ridiculed Trump for allegedly calling his former first lady wife Mercedes instead of Melania last week, Trump took to Truth Social to clarify the apparent blunder.
According to Trump, he intended to address former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp when he appeared to misidentify Melania during his CPAC speech.
The embarrassed ex-president also accused President Biden of “making up stories” and fumed that the “disinformation of the Democrats is unbelievable.”
“They’re constantly making up stories about me because their candidate is a mental and physical basket case,” Trump responded in a video posted to Truth Social on Wednesday night. “There’s never been anything like it.”
“He’s also the worst president in the history of our country,” the former president continued. “He went on a very poorly rated show last night and he talked about Donald Trump and his wife. I don’t know the name of my wife.”
Trump then attempted to clarify the confusion surrounding the Melania-Mercedes controversy.
“He was referring to the fact that, at CPAC, where I had a sold-out speech, the biggest audience they’ve had in years, I think maybe ever, I made the statement that Melania was very popular because when I mentioned her name, the audience went wild,” the 45th president explained.
“I then looked at the two people – man and wife – Matt and Mercedes Schlapp and I said: Wow! They really like the First Lady,” he continued. “So, this got taken as the fact that I thought Mercedes was the First Lady. Has nothing to do with that.”
Trump went on to attack President Biden and the Democrats before addressing other instances where the ex-president appeared to confuse one person with another – such as Biden and former President Barack Obama.
“These people are really dishonest,” Trump charged on Wednesday. “They are absolutely something. They have a horrible candidate who’s a horrible president! They make up things constantly.”
“You take a look at when I use Barack Hussein Obama, and I interject him into where it’s supposed to be Biden, and I do it purposely for comedic reasons and for sarcasm because a lot of people say that Obama is running the country, not Biden because he’s sleeping all the time,” Trump noted. “They say, oh, I don’t know the name of the president.”
“So, here’s the story,” Trump concluded his Truth Social video. “The disinformation of the Democrats is unbelievable. They do it because they have a horrible candidate. Don’t associate me with the mental midget that you portray because I want to tell you, he should not be leading this country!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden, 81, mocked Trump, 77, on Monday night during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Biden ridiculed Trump for appearing to call his wife Mercedes instead of Melania and compared Trump’s various blunders to his own.
“Number one, you got to take a look at the other guy,” President Biden told Meyers on Monday night. “He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name.”