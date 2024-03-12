Your tip
‘Any Time, Any Place’: Donald Trump Unleashes 1 AM Attack On Biden Challenging President to Debate

donald trump attacks joe biden am truth social rant challenges debate president
Trump went OFF.

Mar. 12 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Donald Trump had President Joe Biden on his mind late last night.

On Tuesday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to unload about Biden at around 1 AM. He started by criticizing Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips — who dropped his attempt to beat Biden.

donald trump attacks joe biden am truth social rant challenges debate president
Trump was up at 1 AM.

Phillips announced his decision last week, but it was still fresh on Trump’s mind.

Trump told his followers, “Dean Phillips, who just “quit” in his hapless campaign against Crooked Joe Biden, was not very good at his craft, politics. In fact, I would say that he was far worse than the Republican challengers to me, with a few exceptions. I’ll give you those names if you like, but I’d rather get down to the serious business of defeating the worst President in the history of the United States, by far, Crooked Joe Biden!!!”

donald trump attacks joe biden am truth social rant challenges debate president
Trump challenged Biden to a debate.

He continued, “For the good of our now failing Nation, and in order to inform the American people of what is going on in our Country, we must immediately have a full scale debate between Crooked Joe and Honest Don.”

Trump ended, “I’m ready to go, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!”

donald trump attacks joe biden am truth social rant challenges debate president
Trump has been ranting late at night on Truth Social.

Back in 2020, Trump and Biden faced off during one debate before Trump pulled out of the scheduled second debate.

As we previously reported, Trump has been up late at night ranting on Truth Social for months. The time stamps on his posts continue to get later and later in the night.

Over the weekend, Trump was posting at 11 PM demanding his criminal charges be dropped — only hours after he called out Jimmy Kimmel's performance hosting the Oscars.

Trump said about Kimmel, “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos.”

donald trump attacks joe biden am truth social rant challenges debate president
Biden has yet to respond to Trump's debate challenge.

On the Oscars stage, Kimmel read Trump's message to the crowd.

“Well, thank you, President Trump," Kimmel said. “Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still up — isn’t it past your jail time?”

