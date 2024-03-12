‘Any Time, Any Place’: Donald Trump Unleashes 1 AM Attack On Biden Challenging President to Debate
Donald Trump had President Joe Biden on his mind late last night.
On Tuesday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to unload about Biden at around 1 AM. He started by criticizing Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips — who dropped his attempt to beat Biden.
Phillips announced his decision last week, but it was still fresh on Trump’s mind.
Trump told his followers, “Dean Phillips, who just “quit” in his hapless campaign against Crooked Joe Biden, was not very good at his craft, politics. In fact, I would say that he was far worse than the Republican challengers to me, with a few exceptions. I’ll give you those names if you like, but I’d rather get down to the serious business of defeating the worst President in the history of the United States, by far, Crooked Joe Biden!!!”
Back in 2020, Trump and Biden faced off during one debate before Trump pulled out of the scheduled second debate.
As we previously reported, Trump has been up late at night ranting on Truth Social for months. The time stamps on his posts continue to get later and later in the night.
Over the weekend, Trump was posting at 11 PM demanding his criminal charges be dropped — only hours after he called out Jimmy Kimmel's performance hosting the Oscars.
Trump said about Kimmel, “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos.”
On the Oscars stage, Kimmel read Trump's message to the crowd.
“Well, thank you, President Trump," Kimmel said. “Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still up — isn’t it past your jail time?”