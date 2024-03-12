‘Any Time, Any Place’: Donald Trump Unleashes 1 AM Attack On Biden Challenging President to Debate

Phillips announced his decision last week, but it was still fresh on Trump’s mind.

Trump told his followers, “Dean Phillips, who just “quit” in his hapless campaign against Crooked Joe Biden, was not very good at his craft, politics. In fact, I would say that he was far worse than the Republican challengers to me, with a few exceptions. I’ll give you those names if you like, but I’d rather get down to the serious business of defeating the worst President in the history of the United States, by far, Crooked Joe Biden!!!”