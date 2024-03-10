Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's Stutter and Offers His Hand to 'Disillusioned Democrats' at MAGA Rally

In a speech delivered at a MAGA rally in Rome, Georgia , former President Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden's recent State Of The Union address, mocking his stutter and urging "disillusioned Democrats" to rally behind him in the upcoming presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump shared his take on Biden's speech, telling a crowd of his supporters, "That was the worst president in history, making the worst State of the Union speech in history. But if you’re a disillusioned Democrat, of which there are many today I extend an open hand, an open invitation, and I ask you to join us on the noble quest of saving our country! Saving our country!"

"Together, we will turn the page forever on the miserable nightmare of the Biden presidency. What a presidency. What a president. The most incompetent president we’ve ever had. The worst president, the most incompetent and the most corrupt. Other than that, I think he’s doing actually quite a good job," he continued. "And we will make America great again. Two nights ago, we all heard Crooked Joe’s angry, dark, hate filled rant of a State Of The Union address, wasn’t it? Didn’t it bring us together? ‘Bring the country t-t-together? I’m going to bring it together.’ No. He’s a threat to democracy. I will tell you. He’s a threat to democracy."