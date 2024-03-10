Your tip
Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's Stutter and Offers His Hand to 'Disillusioned Democrats' at MAGA Rally

Mar. 10 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

In a speech delivered at a MAGA rally in Rome, Georgia, former President Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden's recent State Of The Union address, mocking his stutter and urging "disillusioned Democrats" to rally behind him in the upcoming presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden's stutter.

Trump called Biden's speech an "angry, dark, hate-filled rant," accusing him of failing to bring the country together and labeling his presidency as a "miserable nightmare."

Despite claiming to want to unite Americans, Trump resorted to mocking Biden's speech impediment, casting doubts on his sincerity towards unity.

Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.

Trump shared his take on Biden's speech, telling a crowd of his supporters, "That was the worst president in history, making the worst State of the Union speech in history. But if you’re a disillusioned Democrat, of which there are many today I extend an open hand, an open invitation, and I ask you to join us on the noble quest of saving our country! Saving our country!"

"Together, we will turn the page forever on the miserable nightmare of the Biden presidency. What a presidency. What a president. The most incompetent president we’ve ever had. The worst president, the most incompetent and the most corrupt. Other than that, I think he’s doing actually quite a good job," he continued. "And we will make America great again. Two nights ago, we all heard Crooked Joe’s angry, dark, hate filled rant of a State Of The Union address, wasn’t it? Didn’t it bring us together? ‘Bring the country t-t-together? I’m going to bring it together.’ No. He’s a threat to democracy. I will tell you. He’s a threat to democracy."

Donald Trump mocked Biden's call for 'unity.'

With Nikki Haley's recent withdrawal from the GOP primary, Trump has emerged as the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

This sets the stage for a potential rematch between Trump and Biden, barring any unforeseen developments within their respective parties.

Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges across four indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.

If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could be sentenced to over 300 years behind bars.

Trump has gone on to deny any criminal wrongdoing and has called every charge against him a "political witch hunt."

