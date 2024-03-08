'Pathetic': Laken Riley’s Mom Blasts Biden for Botching Murdered Nursing Student's Name in State of the Union

The mother of murdered nursing student Laken Riley is speaking out against President Joe Biden for garbling the pronunciation of her daughter's name during his State of the Union address on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can report.

"Biden does not even KNOW my child's name – it [sic] pathetic!" Allyson Philips wrote on Facebook. "If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!"

She also added "Amen!" in response to another comment calling Biden "a disgrace of a president."