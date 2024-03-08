Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

'Pathetic': Laken Riley’s Mom Blasts Biden for Botching Murdered Nursing Student's Name in State of the Union

joe biden backlash botch name murdered nurse student laken riley sotu
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The mother of murdered nursing student Laken Riley is speaking out against President Joe Biden for garbling the pronunciation of her daughter's name during his State of the Union address on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can report.

"Biden does not even KNOW my child's name – it [sic] pathetic!" Allyson Philips wrote on Facebook. "If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!"

She also added "Amen!" in response to another comment calling Biden "a disgrace of a president."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden backlash botch name murdered nurse student laken riley sotu
Source: MEGA; @LakenRiley/Facebook

President Joe Biden faced backlash for his State of the Union address this week after he botched the name of a nursing student who was murdered by a suspected illegal immigrant.

After being being heckled to "say her name" by Republican House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Biden held up a pin bearing Riley's name and paid tribute to the late 22-year-old.

"Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal," Biden said. "That's right, but how many of the thousands of people being killed by illegals? To her parents, I say my heart goes out to you. Having lost children myself, I understand."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden backlash botch name murdered nurse student laken riley sotu
Source: @LakenRiley/Facebook

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia, was murdered last month in Athens by who the authorities suspect was an illegal immigrant named Jose Ibarra.

The killing of Riley, who was found dead on the University of Georgia campus two weeks ago, sparked extensive media attention and intense debate over the Biden administration's immigration policies.

The primary suspect in the case is Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan man who entered the United States illegally in 2022.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement
biden state of the union
Source: MEGA

Riley's killing has sparked intense debate about the Biden administration's immigration policies.

After Biden's speech, Greene continued to slam the president on social media. "Joe Biden's policies killed Laken Riley. He finally tried to say her name, but couldn't even say it correctly," the Georgia congresswoman wrote. "It's an absolute disgrace."

Rep. Mike Collins said that he invited Riley's parents to attend the State of the Union as his guests but they had "chosen to stay home as they grieve the loss of their daughter."

Article continues below advertisement
sean hannity shades biden state of the union speech
Source: MEGA

The House passed new legislation inspired by Riley's death on Thursday.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

On Thursday, the House passed the Laken Riley Act in a 251-170 vote. Introduced by Collins, the bill requires the detention of any migrant who committed burglary or theft.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.