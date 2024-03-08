'Pathetic': Laken Riley’s Mom Blasts Biden for Botching Murdered Nursing Student's Name in State of the Union
The mother of murdered nursing student Laken Riley is speaking out against President Joe Biden for garbling the pronunciation of her daughter's name during his State of the Union address on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can report.
"Biden does not even KNOW my child's name – it [sic] pathetic!" Allyson Philips wrote on Facebook. "If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!"
She also added "Amen!" in response to another comment calling Biden "a disgrace of a president."
After being being heckled to "say her name" by Republican House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Biden held up a pin bearing Riley's name and paid tribute to the late 22-year-old.
"Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal," Biden said. "That's right, but how many of the thousands of people being killed by illegals? To her parents, I say my heart goes out to you. Having lost children myself, I understand."
The killing of Riley, who was found dead on the University of Georgia campus two weeks ago, sparked extensive media attention and intense debate over the Biden administration's immigration policies.
The primary suspect in the case is Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan man who entered the United States illegally in 2022.
After Biden's speech, Greene continued to slam the president on social media. "Joe Biden's policies killed Laken Riley. He finally tried to say her name, but couldn't even say it correctly," the Georgia congresswoman wrote. "It's an absolute disgrace."
Rep. Mike Collins said that he invited Riley's parents to attend the State of the Union as his guests but they had "chosen to stay home as they grieve the loss of their daughter."
On Thursday, the House passed the Laken Riley Act in a 251-170 vote. Introduced by Collins, the bill requires the detention of any migrant who committed burglary or theft.