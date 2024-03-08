Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Father of Marine Killed in Afghanistan Arrested for Heckling Biden During State of the Union

biden state of the union
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The father of a U.S. Marine killed during the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021 has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge for disrupting President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can report.

Steve Nikoui, 51, was escorted out of the chamber and taken into custody after repeatedly yelling "Abbey Gate" during the president's speech. Abbey Gate is the entrance to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan where a 2021 terrorist bombing killed 170 civilians and 13 U.S. service members including Nikoui's son, Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui.

Article continues below advertisement

"Our officers warned him to stop and when he did not, the man was removed from the House Galleries and was arrested," a Capitol Police spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

Nikoui was charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding. "This is a routine charge on Capitol Hill," USCP officers told the New York Times. "People who illegally demonstrate/disrupt Congress typically are released after they pay a $50 fine, so the misdemeanor charge is resolved without going to court."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden backlash botch name murdered nurse student laken riley sotu
Source: MEGA

Steve Nikoui, 51, was arrested for disrupting Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday.

Nikoui, who had attended the State of the Union as a guest of Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), has been a vocal critic of Biden since the death of his son in 2021.

"They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security," he told The Daily Beast at the time. "I blame my own military leaders ... Biden turned his back on him. That's it."

Article continues below advertisement
gop katie britt trashed disaster response joe biden state of the union
Source: MEGA

The heckler's son was killed in a terrorist bombing in Afghanistan in 2021.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

In a blog post prior to Biden's speech, Mast said he was "honored" to have Nikoui as his guest, writing that his son was "killed in action as a result of President Biden's Disastrous decision making."

"By inviting Steve to join the State of the Union, I am reminding President Biden of the damage he has done to national security and American families," Mast continued.

Article continues below advertisement
brian mast
Source: MEGA

Nikoui attended the speech as a guest of Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL).

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

After Nikoui's arrest, Mast took to Twitter to express his outrage. "The Sergeant at Arms is holding my State of the Union guest for yelling at@POTUS in protest because his son was killed in action at the Abbey Gate due to Biden’s incompetence," he wrote on X. "So much for the right to petition our government for the redress of grievances."

"Americans deserve to know the truth about how Biden killed 13 U.S. servicemembers with his disastrous withdrawal," he added. "They're so afraid of you knowing the truth that they ARRESTED my #SOTU guest."

Article continues below advertisement
president biden press briefing trouble reporter questions
Source: MEGA

Nikoui blamed Biden for his son's death.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.