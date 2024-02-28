ABC News President Slams Trump's Comments on Black People: 'As Racist As They Come'

She addressed his comments in a note to staff on Tuesday, revealing her utter shock. She said the remarks were, "as racist as it gets.”

"No matter one's politics, the fact that a person running for President of the United States made these remarks period – but also to a public crowd — and with so many black people present — and that they stand with him — is mind-blowing," the note read, per Puck News.

Godwin was among those who spoke out in response to Trump's observations about heightened Black support. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said his remarks were not only "self-serving," but also "repugnant and divisive to traffic in stereotypes."