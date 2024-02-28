ABC News President Slams Trump's Comments on Black People: 'As Racist As They Come'
ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers she was taken aback by Donald Trump's recent remarks during his speech to the Black Conservative Federation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Godwin stated that she couldn't believe Trump had the gall to suggest that he appeals to Black voters more than ever due to his four indictments, according to a new report. The embattled GOP frontrunner faces 91 criminal charges in total.
She addressed his comments in a note to staff on Tuesday, revealing her utter shock. She said the remarks were, "as racist as it gets.”
"No matter one's politics, the fact that a person running for President of the United States made these remarks period – but also to a public crowd — and with so many black people present — and that they stand with him — is mind-blowing," the note read, per Puck News.
Godwin was among those who spoke out in response to Trump's observations about heightened Black support. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said his remarks were not only "self-serving," but also "repugnant and divisive to traffic in stereotypes."
During his speech, Trump claimed Black people relate to his plight in facing discrimination within the legal system.
"I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time, and a lot of people said that that's why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against," the 2024 hopeful said.
"Some of the greatest evils in our nation's history have come from corrupt systems that try to target and subjugate others to deny them their freedom and to deny them their rights," Trump continued. "I think that's why the Black people are so much on my side now because they see what's happening to me happens to them."
Trump added that Black Americans have "embraced" his mug shot more than anyone else and often wear the photo showing him with a furrowed brow and stern expression after he was indicted on racketeering and related charges.
Trump posed for the infamous photo in Aug. 2023, after voluntarily surrendering himself to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia.
"You see Black people walking around with my mug shot, you know, they do shirts and they sell them for $19 apiece," he said. "It's pretty amazing — millions by the way."