Eric Trump Says His Dad’s Criminal Conviction Is Comparable to Racism: 'Certain Communities are Coming Over to My Father'
Former First Son Eric Trump compared the legal woes his father, former President Donald Trump, is facing regarding the Manhattan criminal conviction to that of racism faced by African Americans in the U.S.
Eric appeared on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News, where he was interviewed by Maria Bartiromo, who asked him about his father’s upcoming sentencing.
The host asked, “You’ve got a sentencing coming up for your father — July 11th — just a few days before the Republican National Convention. What are you expecting from this sentencing?”
The second eldest Trump son answered by bringing up his confusion regarding the timing of the sentencing and the RNC, which is set to take place on July 15, just days after the former president finds out if he'll have to serve jail time for his 34 crimes related to the hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
“Well, shocking,” he replied. “The next evening, I take the stage at the RNC. Go figure that. Out of all the dates the judge could’ve put this, they have to put it the day before, maybe the biggest day outside of an election day in an election cycle. I mean, Maria, this is planned.”
Eric went on to claim that voters believe the prosecutions are shams and how, since becoming a convicted felon, some demographics have been allegedly swinging more towards the Trump camp.
“And you mentioned in your opening about African American support,” he continued. “You mentioned that certain communities are coming over to my father. It’s exactly because of this. They’re doing the same to Donald Trump as they did to so many of those communities for so long."
"These people are saying, 'Huh, it’s really interesting. They did this to us for a long time. Now they’re doing it to him. I might actually want to vote for the guy, you know, who’ll fight back against this as we have tried to for so long.'"
The former president has claimed the criminal charges against him will appeal to Black voters.
During the Black Conservative Federation Honors Gala in Columbia, South Carolina, Trump claimed that "a lot of people" told him that the criminal counts against him have increased his favor among the Black community.
“And then I got indicted a second time and then a third time and a fourth time!” he told the crowd. “And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as– I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing.”
“When I did the mugshot in Atlanta, that mug shot is No. 1,” he said, adding: “You know who embraced it more than anyone else? The Black population.”