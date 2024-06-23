Eric Trump Says His Dad’s Criminal Conviction Is Comparable to Racism: 'Certain Communities are Coming Over to My Father'

Eric went on to claim that voters believe the prosecutions are shams and how, since becoming a convicted felon, some demographics have been allegedly swinging more towards the Trump camp.

“And you mentioned in your opening about African American support,” he continued. “You mentioned that certain communities are coming over to my father. It’s exactly because of this. They’re doing the same to Donald Trump as they did to so many of those communities for so long."

"These people are saying, 'Huh, it’s really interesting. They did this to us for a long time. Now they’re doing it to him. I might actually want to vote for the guy, you know, who’ll fight back against this as we have tried to for so long.'"

