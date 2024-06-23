Jeff Bezos' Beleaguered Washington Post Accused of Pro-Hamas Bias, Foreign Desk 'Caught Colluding' with Al Jazeera Veterans

An investigation from The Free Beacon found at least six members of the Post’s foreign desk previously wrote for Al Jazeera. They include the paper’s Middle East editor, Jesse Mesner-Hage, who spent more than a decade as an editor at the outlet’s English edition, London correspondent Louisa Loveluck, investigative reporter Evan Hill, visual enterprise editor Reem Akkad, WaPo Live host Libby Casey, and breaking news reporter Adela Suliman.

“The Al Jazeera-Washington Post pipeline raises ethical questions for an American newspaper that prides itself as a bulwark against threats to ‘democracy,’ said Joe Simonson, a senior investigative reporter for the Washington Free Beacon.

He added: “One of the criticisms the paper has weathered as it has bled money and subscribers is that, since Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, its coverage of the war in the Middle East has been shoddy, inaccurate, and implacably hostile to Israel.”