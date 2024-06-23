Jeff Bezos' Beleaguered Washington Post Accused of Pro-Hamas Bias, Foreign Desk 'Caught Colluding' with Al Jazeera Veterans
From one scandal to another.
The Washington Post’s foreign desk — which operates and guides its international news coverage — has been caught “colluding” with the news organization that secretly employed a Hamas commander, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a report, Jeff Bezos’ embattled newspaper has deep ties to Al Jazeera, the Doha-based news outlet bankrolled in part by the government of Qatar, whose reporter Mohamed Washah allegedly acted as a double agent: part-reporter, part-operative in Hamas’ anti-tank forces and did research for the terror organization’s air unit.
Al Jazeera has also been accused of sheltering Hamas’ top leaders.
An investigation from The Free Beacon found at least six members of the Post’s foreign desk previously wrote for Al Jazeera. They include the paper’s Middle East editor, Jesse Mesner-Hage, who spent more than a decade as an editor at the outlet’s English edition, London correspondent Louisa Loveluck, investigative reporter Evan Hill, visual enterprise editor Reem Akkad, WaPo Live host Libby Casey, and breaking news reporter Adela Suliman.
“The Al Jazeera-Washington Post pipeline raises ethical questions for an American newspaper that prides itself as a bulwark against threats to ‘democracy,’ said Joe Simonson, a senior investigative reporter for the Washington Free Beacon.
He added: “One of the criticisms the paper has weathered as it has bled money and subscribers is that, since Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, its coverage of the war in the Middle East has been shoddy, inaccurate, and implacably hostile to Israel.”
Some of the coverage that has raised eyebrows includes an 11-person byline report with the headline: "More than 200 Palestinians killed in Israeli hostage raid in Gaza."
The report said it was "one of the bloodiest raids in the war" as a "brazen operation" that left "unimaginable devastation in its wake."
In May, Israel took Al Jazeera, one of the only media outlets broadcasting from the Gaza Strip, off the air after its cabinet voted unanimously to close its local offices after a court said it was an "intelligence and propaganda arm" for Hamas.
In February, the Israeli Defense Force said it recovered images and documents in the Gaza Strip that proved Washah was a “prominent commander.”
“In the morning, he’s a journalist on the Al Jazeera channel, and in the evening, a terrorist in Hamas!” wrote Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, on X at the time.
The Post has been at the center of a bitter uprising from its disgruntled staff who thwarted an attempt to install a British-born editor, Robert Winnett, after he faced questions about his work in the U.K., including stories based on alleged stolen records.
The drama also created a laser focus on its billionaire owner, Bezos, who has faced calls from the organization’s luminaries to sell the newspaper as he vacationed on his mega yacht with the woman who tore apart his marriage, Lauren Sanchez.
“Staffers at The Post are losing their patience with Bezos, whose only action thus far responding to the (publisher Will) Lewis calamity has been to fire off a paltry, 138-word, single-paragraph memo from his Mediterranean yachting vacation to a handful of leaders at The Post, assuring them that he wants standards to remain ‘very high.’
“In the eyes of staffers at The Post, that is the very issue. They too want standards to remain ‘very high’ and fear that Lewis poses an active danger to that shared goal.”
But those standards have been under fire prior to the most recent hullabaloo. Under former editor Sally Buzbee, who was unceremoniously deposed from her helm in June, the paper was forced to apologize for a front-page story about the Israel-Hamas combat that was rife with inaccuracies and misrepresentations, including a false allegation that Palestinian mothers who were allowed to leave Gaza to give birth had to return to Gaza.
In a letter to readers, Buzbee’s team acknowledged the article "fell short of the Post’s standards for fairness” after it was revealed that not one Post reporter reached out to the Israeli government for comment, a basic journalistic practice.
"Al Jazeera is basically Muslim Brotherhood Television," said Alberto Fernandez, vice president of the Middle East Media Research Institute, who criticized the Post’s alliance.
"It has been intimately involved with an Islamist struggle since the beginning and that’s the dominant ideology there."
A media insider told RadarOnline.com: “The Washington Post has been caught colluding with an organization that has ties to terror groups and masquerades as a news organization. This is far worse than anything that has been happened at the paper in the past few weeks.”