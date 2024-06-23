Elon Musk Quietly Has Third Child With Neuralink Exec Shivon Zilis Bringing His Total Number of Kids to 12
Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly welcomed his third child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis earlier this year without it getting out to the public, until now.
According to Bloomberg, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, had his 12th child an undisclosed number of months ago. The baby's name and sex are still unknown.
Musk told Page Six, “As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false. All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.'”
The 52-year-old business mogul previously had twins, Strider and Azure, with Zilis in November 2021. Musk had the twins just one month before he had his daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, aka Y, whom he had with his then-partner Grames through a surrogate.
Soon after their births, the billionaire told outlets he wants “as many [kids] as I am able to spend time with and be a good father.” He reiterated the sentiment in 2022 when he tweeted, "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces, by far.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grimes claimed to have buried the hatchet with Zilis on social media and that the pair now “respect each other a lot” after sharing a “long overdue” talk about their children.
“I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue,” Grimes, 35, tweeted on Sunday. “This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her!”
“We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together,” the Genesis singer added.
Zilis, 37, confirmed that she and Grimes spoke and that the pair realized that “all ended up for the best” during their conversation.
“Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue,” the Neuralink exec and mother to two of Musk’s children wrote.
Musk also shares sons Techno Mechanicus and X AE A-XII, pronounced 'X Ash A Twelve,' with Grimes, who is suing the tech giant over parental rights to their three children.
Despite the ongoing custody battle, the controversial X owner took his 4-year-old son to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, as well as a Tesla plant in Germany and, most recently, the Cannes Film Festival in France.
The SpaceX founder also shares twins Griffin and Vivian, who were born in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, who arrived in 2006, with his ex-wife Justine Musk. The couple's first child, Nevada, died at ten weeks due to sudden infant death syndrome in 2002.