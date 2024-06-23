Elon Musk Quietly Has Third Child With Neuralink Exec Shivon Zilis Bringing His Total Number of Kids to 12

According to Bloomberg, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, had his 12th child an undisclosed number of months ago. The baby's name and sex are still unknown.

Musk told Page Six, “As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false. All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.'”

The 52-year-old business mogul previously had twins, Strider and Azure, with Zilis in November 2021. Musk had the twins just one month before he had his daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, aka Y, whom he had with his then-partner Grames through a surrogate.

Soon after their births, the billionaire told outlets he wants “as many [kids] as I am able to spend time with and be a good father.” He reiterated the sentiment in 2022 when he tweeted, "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces, by far.”