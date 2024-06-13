BOMBSHELL REPORT: Elon Musk Had Sex With SpaceX Intern, Asked Woman to Have His Babies — as Shareholders Approve His $56 Billion Pay Package
Elon Musk was recently accused of having sex with a SpaceX intern and asking another employee at the company to “have his babies,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational development to come as shareholders are set to approve a whopping $56 billion pay package for Musk, new allegations have surfaced against the billionaire SpaceX and Tesla CEO.
The bombshell report, which was published by the Wall Street Journal this week, was based on interviews with multiple women and supported by text messages and legal documents.
The outlet’s exposé detailed several incidents in which Musk allegedly approached female employees at SpaceX for sexual favors and even asked at least one female worker to bear his children.
According to the surprising report, a SpaceX flight attendant claimed that Musk exposed himself to her in 2016 and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sexual favors.
Another employee, who left the company in 2013, alleged that Musk asked her to “have his babies.”
But when that employee refused, Musk allegedly criticized her work performance and denied her a raise. This woman later secured an exit package valued at over $1 million.
A third woman, who first met Musk while working as a SpaceX intern, recounted going on a date with the tech billionaire before eventually having sex with him while still working for the aerospace company.
According to legal affidavits obtained by the Journal, that SpaceX employee later joined Musk's executive staff in 2017 but denied any romantic relationship with the multibillionaire.
Meanwhile, another woman who worked directly with Musk shared details about an intimate relationship the pair allegedly shared in 2014.
According to text messages obtained by the Journal, Musk invited the female employee to his home on several different occasions.
“If you get tired or don’t feel like it for any reason, no problem to cancel,” Musk reportedly wrote during one instance.
The woman assured him she did not wish to cancel and, the next morning, Musk allegedly promised her Tesla stock for unpaid work she had done for him both at the car company and in his personal life.
However, Musk later reneged on this promise. He reportedly paid her $85,000 in cash in exchange for a release from legal claims.
Musk has yet to make a public statement regarding the bombshell claims made in the Journal’s latest exposé regarding his alleged behavior. It is also unclear whether SpaceX plans to launch an internal investigation into the fresh allegations against the billionaire.
SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell has since defended Musk in a statement and expressed disbelief regarding the new bombshell claims.
“The untruths, mischaracterizations, and revisionist history in your email paint a completely misleading narrative,” Shotwell told the Journal upon the publication of the outlet’s report.
“I continue to be amazed by what this extraordinary group of people are achieving every day even amidst all the forces acting against us,” she continued. “And Elon is one of the best humans I know.”