Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Tom Cruise

Travis Kelce Bonds With Tom Cruise at Taylor Swift Concert as 'Top Gun' Star Misses Daughter Suri’s High School Graduation

travis kelce tom cruise taylor swift concert suri high school graduation
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 23 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise attended Taylor Swift's London concert on Saturday, June 22, and was spotted hanging out with the pop star's boyfriend Travis Kelce while missing his own daughter's graduation.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce tom cruise taylor swift concert suri high school graduation
Source: instagram

Tom Cruise was spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's London concert.

Tom was enjoying his time in the VIP box when Travis was seen placing both of his hands on the actor's shoulders. The Kansas City Chief's tight end and the award-winning actor chatted with each other and laughed as the show continued.

The 61-year-old Hollywood icon was also spotted greeting several excited fans and posing for photos at the massive Eras Tour show.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce tom cruise taylor swift concert suri high school graduation
Source: mega

Cruise didn't show up to his daughter's high school graduation.

Article continues below advertisement

While Tom was at the Wembley concert, his ex-wife Katie Holmes attended their daughter's high school graduation.

Suri Cruise looked overjoyed after receiving her diploma from LaGuardia High School.

Despite her dad's absence, Suri was surrounded by loved ones and classmates, with whom she exchanged friendly hugs after the ceremony.

MORE ON:
Tom Cruise
Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce tom cruise taylor swift concert suri high school graduation
Source: mega

Suri, who was raised out of the spotlight by Katie Holmes, has reportedly not seen her famous dad since 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, Cruise and Holmes' daughter applied to a host of colleges with the artistic teen 'leaning towards' studying fashion.

One inside told the outlet, "She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature young woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Several other celebrities were also spotted at Taylor's London show, including Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Rachel Zegler, Greta Gerwig, Green Day, Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince William and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had their own VIP box where they were able to meet and take photos with both Swift and Kelce.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official X account posted an adorable photo of the royals with Swift and Kelce. It was shared with the caption: "Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!"

The 34-year-old pop star posted a selfie with the royals and her boyfriend in a post that read, "Happy birthday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," in a touching message to the heir for his 42nd birthday.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.