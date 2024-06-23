Travis Kelce Bonds With Tom Cruise at Taylor Swift Concert as 'Top Gun' Star Misses Daughter Suri’s High School Graduation
Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise attended Taylor Swift's London concert on Saturday, June 22, and was spotted hanging out with the pop star's boyfriend Travis Kelce while missing his own daughter's graduation.
Tom was enjoying his time in the VIP box when Travis was seen placing both of his hands on the actor's shoulders. The Kansas City Chief's tight end and the award-winning actor chatted with each other and laughed as the show continued.
The 61-year-old Hollywood icon was also spotted greeting several excited fans and posing for photos at the massive Eras Tour show.
While Tom was at the Wembley concert, his ex-wife Katie Holmes attended their daughter's high school graduation.
Suri Cruise looked overjoyed after receiving her diploma from LaGuardia High School.
Despite her dad's absence, Suri was surrounded by loved ones and classmates, with whom she exchanged friendly hugs after the ceremony.
According to the Daily Mail, Cruise and Holmes' daughter applied to a host of colleges with the artistic teen 'leaning towards' studying fashion.
One inside told the outlet, "She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature young woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from."
Several other celebrities were also spotted at Taylor's London show, including Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Rachel Zegler, Greta Gerwig, Green Day, Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince William and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had their own VIP box where they were able to meet and take photos with both Swift and Kelce.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's official X account posted an adorable photo of the royals with Swift and Kelce. It was shared with the caption: "Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!"
The 34-year-old pop star posted a selfie with the royals and her boyfriend in a post that read, "Happy birthday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," in a touching message to the heir for his 42nd birthday.