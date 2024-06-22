Shake it Off: Prince William Dances and Sings Along to Taylor Swift at Eras Tour in London With His Kids and Travis Kelce
Prince William took his kids, George and Charlotte, to dance the night away at Taylor Swift's show in London alongside the pop star's boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
The prince and his kids danced to Shake It Off alongside 90,000 other Swifties as the mega-pop star kicked off the London leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour at Wembley.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's official X account posted an adorable photo of the royals with Swift and Kelce. It was shared with the caption: "Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!"
The 34-year-old pop star posted a selfie with the royals and her boyfriend in a post that read, "Happy birthday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," in a touching message to the heir for his 42nd birthday.
According to the Daily Mail, Prince Louis, six, stayed home with his mother Kate Middleton.
Other celebrities spotted at Friday night's Wembley Stadium show were the singer's supermodel-turned-actress friend Cara Delevingne, Kelce's older brother Jason, and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan.
Swift's show has been a star-studded affair, with several A-listers spotted at various shows, such as Queer Eye star hairstylist Jonathan van Ness, more commonly known as JVN, One Upon a Time in Mexico actress Salma Hayek, and other artists such as Selena Gomez and Green Day.
Swift and Kelce, who are nearing their first anniversary, have not been seen together for over a month. They last shared a romantic lunch on Lake Como, Italy, in May.
The Kansas City tight end has been busy due to training commitments as his girlfriend started the UK leg of her international Eras tour.
Back in 2013, Prince William sang a duet with Swift at a charity event for Centrepoint.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, he recalled, "I can't believe I'm actually telling you this story — I turn up and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet."
"She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye and says: 'Come on, William - let's go and sing,'" he recalled. "To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now, I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in."
"Frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm and says, 'Come with me' — I got up like a puppy and went: 'Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you,'" he continued. "I walked up on stage in a trance and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi's Livin' On A Prayer song, I wake up."