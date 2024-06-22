Shake it Off: Prince William Dances and Sings Along to Taylor Swift at Eras Tour in London With His Kids and Travis Kelce

The prince and his kids danced to Shake It Off alongside 90,000 other Swifties as the mega-pop star kicked off the London leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour at Wembley.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official X account posted an adorable photo of the royals with Swift and Kelce. It was shared with the caption: "Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!"

The 34-year-old pop star posted a selfie with the royals and her boyfriend in a post that read, "Happy birthday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," in a touching message to the heir for his 42nd birthday.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Louis, six, stayed home with his mother Kate Middleton.