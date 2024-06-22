Justin Timberlake Says It's Been a 'Hard Week' During Heartfelt Speech at First Concert After DWI Arrest: 'I Know Sometimes I'm Hard to Love'

After a few songs, early into his set at Chicago's United Center, Timberlake took a moment to talk directly to his fans and address the elephant in the room.

"We've been through ups and downs and lefts and rights and... it's been a tough week. But you're here, I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now." The singer bowed as the crowd screamed in support. "I know at times I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me, and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

The singer was met with cheers and applause from his fans before he continued with the show and performed a number of his hits, such as Can’t Stop The Feeling, Señorita, and Cry Me River.