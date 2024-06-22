Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Justin Timberlake Says It's Been a 'Hard Week' During Heartfelt Speech at First Concert After DWI Arrest: 'I Know Sometimes I'm Hard to Love'

justin timberlake heartfelt speech first concert after dwi arrest
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 22 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Justin Timberlake shared a heartfelt message while performing at his first show since his arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

The 10-time Grammy winner emotionally told the crowd he had a "tough week."

justin timberlake heartfelt speech first concert after dwi arrest
Source: mega

Timberlake gave a heartfelt apology during his first show since the DWI arrest.

After a few songs, early into his set at Chicago's United Center, Timberlake took a moment to talk directly to his fans and address the elephant in the room.

"We've been through ups and downs and lefts and rights and... it's been a tough week. But you're here, I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now." The singer bowed as the crowd screamed in support. "I know at times I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me, and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

The singer was met with cheers and applause from his fans before he continued with the show and performed a number of his hits, such as Can’t Stop The Feeling, Señorita, and Cry Me River.

justin timberlake heartfelt speech first concert after dwi arrest
Source: mega

Timberlake's attorney has vowed to vigorously defend the singer.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 43-year-old pop star was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons earlier this week.

He was taken in by police on Monday, June 17, in Sag Harbor after he was pulled over by a police officer. A Sag Harbor Justice Court official later confirmed that the charges against Timberlake were DWI-related and that the singer was taken into custody following his arrest. He was ultimately released without bail.

justin timberlake heartfelt speech first concert after dwi arrest
Source: mega

The singer told the arresting officer he had only one drink.

According to sources, Timberlake was out to dinner with friends at a hotel in Sag Harbor earlier in the evening.

Witnesses told TMZ that Timberlake climbed into his vehicle after his dinner engagement and started driving back to his place. However, he was stopped by local authorities due to what sources described as a "traffic violation."

The Cry Me a River singer was ultimately charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations – including not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in his proper lane of travel.

Source: radar

Timberlake claimed he only had one martini, but a source told Page Six that the NSYNC alum was allegedly "wasted" and even drank another patron's drink off the table when he left to go to the bathroom.

“We look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” powerhouse attorney Edward Burke Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

“He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office,” Timberlake’s lawyer added.

