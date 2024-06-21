Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake's 'Ego' Crushed by DWI Arrest and Lackluster Album Numbers, Singer's 'Golden Boy Image Is Depleted'

justin timberlake ego crushed arrest album success dwi pp
Source: Sag Harbor Police Department

The singer told the arresting officer he had only one drink.

By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Justin Timberlake is dealing with the sting of recent disappointments including his DWI arrest and latest album dropping off the Billboard 200, according to a new report.

The chart-topping singer was taken into custody on June 18 after being pulled over, a police record obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake ego crushed arrest album success dwi
Source: Hamptons.com

Timberlake's attorney has vowed to vigorously defend the singer.

Sag Harbor Village police said that Timberlake drove through a stop sign and swerved into oncoming traffic around 12:37 AM.

In the report, it was claimed that Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot."

The former NSYNC hitmaker was behind the wheel of a 2025 gray BMW XM on Madison Street when he failed to halt.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake ego crushed arrest album success dwi
Source: Hamptons.com

He was ultimately released without bail.

Article continues below advertisement

Timberlake was charged with one count of DWI and two citations: one for running a stop sign and the other for failure to keep in lane.

The singer is currently slated to perform two N.Y.C. shows next week as part of his tour which has been a hot topic following recent events.

"Justin said under his breath, 'This is going to ruin the tour,'" a source told Page Six. "The cop replied, 'What tour?' Justin said, 'The world tour.'"

MORE ON:
Justin Timberlake
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The crooner will soon be due back in court for a July 26 hearing following his arraignment.

In April, it was revealed that his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, fell off the Billboard 200 albums chart just four weeks after its March 15 release.

Insiders said he has been going through a rough patch personally and professionally amid reports that his wife, Jessica Biel, is "extremely upset" over his arrest. Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012 and share two children together.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake ego crushed arrest album success dwi
Source: MEGA

Reports have emerged that his wife, Jessica Biel, is "extremely upset" over his arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

"The album didn't do too well, and I don't see Justin getting big acting roles right now," said a well-placed Hollywood insider. "He's got a bit of an ego."

Furthermore, "his golden boy image is definitely depleted." RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Timberlake for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Despite recent events, Timberlake is set to take the stage at Chicago's United Center on June 21 and June 22 where fans question if he will speak out about the incident before his gigs at the Madison Square Garden in NYC on June 25 and June 26.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.