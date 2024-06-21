Justin Timberlake's 'Ego' Crushed by DWI Arrest and Lackluster Album Numbers, Singer's 'Golden Boy Image Is Depleted'
Justin Timberlake is dealing with the sting of recent disappointments including his DWI arrest and latest album dropping off the Billboard 200, according to a new report.
The chart-topping singer was taken into custody on June 18 after being pulled over, a police record obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
Sag Harbor Village police said that Timberlake drove through a stop sign and swerved into oncoming traffic around 12:37 AM.
In the report, it was claimed that Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot."
The former NSYNC hitmaker was behind the wheel of a 2025 gray BMW XM on Madison Street when he failed to halt.
Timberlake was charged with one count of DWI and two citations: one for running a stop sign and the other for failure to keep in lane.
The singer is currently slated to perform two N.Y.C. shows next week as part of his tour which has been a hot topic following recent events.
"Justin said under his breath, 'This is going to ruin the tour,'" a source told Page Six. "The cop replied, 'What tour?' Justin said, 'The world tour.'"
The crooner will soon be due back in court for a July 26 hearing following his arraignment.
In April, it was revealed that his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, fell off the Billboard 200 albums chart just four weeks after its March 15 release.
Insiders said he has been going through a rough patch personally and professionally amid reports that his wife, Jessica Biel, is "extremely upset" over his arrest. Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012 and share two children together.
"The album didn't do too well, and I don't see Justin getting big acting roles right now," said a well-placed Hollywood insider. "He's got a bit of an ego."
Furthermore, "his golden boy image is definitely depleted." RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Timberlake for comment.
Despite recent events, Timberlake is set to take the stage at Chicago's United Center on June 21 and June 22 where fans question if he will speak out about the incident before his gigs at the Madison Square Garden in NYC on June 25 and June 26.