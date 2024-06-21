Sag Harbor Village police said that Timberlake drove through a stop sign and swerved into oncoming traffic around 12:37 AM.

In the report, it was claimed that Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot."

The former NSYNC hitmaker was behind the wheel of a 2025 gray BMW XM on Madison Street when he failed to halt.