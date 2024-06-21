Justin Timberlake's Woes Worsen: Pop Star Sells 127-Acre Property at $2M Loss Before DWI Arrest as Ticket Sales Lag
Justin Timberlake reportedly sold his 127-acre Tennessee property for $2 million under the asking price amid lagging ticket sales just weeks before his bombshell drunk driving arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Cry Me a River singer, 43, listed the home for $10 million last summer. The sprawling parcel sits in Leipers Fork, a picturesque village about 20 miles outside Nashville, and features horseback riding trails, pastures, and mountain views. A few months after putting the property up for sale, Timberlake announced that his first tour in five years would kick off in April.
The Forget Tomorrow World Tour started with a bang, selling out 21 shows within the first week tickets were available — however, sales slowed as the months went on, and as of Thursday, no future tour dates were sold out. Thousands of seats were available for upcoming concerts in New York, Chicago, and Boston, and the tour was scheduled to head overseas to major European cities in July.
Meanwhile, The U.S. Sun reportedly viewed court documents revealing the singer sold the "undeveloped estate" he owned in his homeland of Tennessee for $8 million in May. But even though the home's initial $10 million price tag took a hit, the singer still made a profit on the sale; he bought the property for $4 million in 2015.
The former 'NSYNC member has opted for a more modest lifestyle in recent years. According to Architectural Digest, Timberlake sold the Hollywood Hills home he shared with wife Jessica Biel for $35 million in 2021, and bid farewell to their Tribeca penthouse for $21 million the following year.
The purported lowball sale of his Tennessee home came weeks before the pop star's shocking arrest in The Hamptons on a DWI charge. As this outlet reported, Timberlake was handcuffed after being pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign on Monday night. He refused to take a breathalyzer test, but admitted he had one martini while he was out with friends, according to officials.
Police said he exhibited signs of being intoxicated, like "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and "slowed speech." He was ordered to appear virtually in court on July 26 to answer for the drunk driving charge.
“We look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., said in a statement on Wednesday. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”
The singer also reportedly assured his crew that none of his world tour dates would be cancelled because of the legal trouble.
"He made sure that this arrest didn’t create tension in the crew, he reacted like a boss, like someone who owns his s---," an insider said. "He said sorry for bringing this kind of attention to the team. Everyone was happy to hear what he said."