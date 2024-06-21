Justin Timberlake reportedly sold his 127-acre Tennessee property for $2 million under the asking price amid lagging ticket sales just weeks before his bombshell drunk driving arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Cry Me a River singer, 43, listed the home for $10 million last summer. The sprawling parcel sits in Leipers Fork, a picturesque village about 20 miles outside Nashville, and features horseback riding trails, pastures, and mountain views. A few months after putting the property up for sale, Timberlake announced that his first tour in five years would kick off in April.