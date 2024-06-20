King Charles 'Harbors A Lot of Anger' Toward Estranged Son Harry After Renegade Royal 'Scorned' Queen Camilla
King Charles III's dynamic with estranged son Prince Harry remains complicated — for now, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Charles harbors a lot of anger towards Harry. He's always been very protective of Camilla," a source claimed about their strained bond in a recent report from Us Weekly Magazine. "It's not easy for him to forgive people who have scorned her."
Harry and Charles have been on the outs since the renegade royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their senior duties in early 2020.
Since then, Harry has not held back his feelings for Camilla both in his 2023 memoir, Spare, and the couple's Netflix series, Harry and Meghan.
"When the docuseries came out, Camilla was furious," said a second source. "Then, when Spare was released, Camilla was saddened by what was said about her. She was heartbroken and confused."
Camilla was labeled a villain and the Duke of Sussex speculated that his stepmother may have leaked stories about the royal family to the media to maintain her image and boost her popularity.
"I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar," he penned in the memoir.
Within the pages of his tell-all, Harry also spilled that he and his brother, Prince William, had asked their dad not to marry Camilla following the tragic death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Charles and Camilla went on to tie the knot in 2005.
- Wife Over Family? Prince Harry Is 'on His Own' in King Charles' Eyes Due to Duke of Sussex's Attacks on Queen Camilla
- King Charles Refusing to Budge on Inviting Renegade Royal Son Harry's Family to Balmoral Castle This Summer: 'No Way'
- Chinese Spy Fears: Britain Delays New King Charles Insignia Branded Badges Over Claims Beijing Manufacturers
Camilla's friend Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne, previously told The Sunday Times that her pal brushed off the remarks. "Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn't let it get to her," according to Fiona.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Charles considered banning Harry from his coronation after the book bombshells. However, he ultimately allowed his younger son to attend the event.
Harry hinted things were looking up between him and Charles in recent months, also revealing that he visited his ailing dad in London after Charles' cancer diagnosis was made public.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," said Harry on Good Morning America, noting that he was "grateful" to catch up. "I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together," he added. "I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."