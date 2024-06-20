Harry and Charles have been on the outs since the renegade royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their senior duties in early 2020.

Since then, Harry has not held back his feelings for Camilla both in his 2023 memoir, Spare, and the couple's Netflix series, Harry and Meghan.

"When the docuseries came out, Camilla was furious," said a second source. "Then, when Spare was released, Camilla was saddened by what was said about her. She was heartbroken and confused."