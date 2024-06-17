Royal Rift? Meghan Markle Was Not Trying to 'Upstage' Kate's Return to Spotlight During Cancer Battle, PR Expert Says
Meghan Markle was accused of trying to "steal" Kate Middleton's thunder at Trooping the Colour by launching new products over the weekend as part of her lifestyle brand, but a media relations expert tells RadarOnline.com that both were being unfairly conflated.
The rumor mill went into overdrive after Markle's pal Nacho Figueras shared a sneak peek of American Riviera Orchard's new jam and dog biscuits via Instagram on Friday.
As we previously reported, dog treats and other pet supplies were among the items listed in trademark applications to sell products under the brand name.
Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti praised Kate's strength amid the Princess of Wales' cancer battle during an interview released Monday, claiming her recent appearance at the event showed what the "royal family is about."
Kate made her first public appearance in six months at King Charles' birthday parade on June 15 amid her ongoing treatment.
The royal expert went on to claim that everyone is "fed up" with the Duchess and Prince Harry's antics, sharing that it was predicted the couple "might try and do something to steal the thunder of the royal family."
Sacerdoti told TMZ it was "pathetic" if Markle timed up her product tease with Kate's appearance, suggesting the focus should be back on the "real royals" — referring to Kate and King Charles.
However, the Duchess has no control over what or when Figueras posts, a public relations expert with knowledge on the situation revealed to RadarOnline.com.
They told us it's a far stretch to claim this was a deliberate attempt to "upstage" Kate's return, citing how both Markle and Harry issued a statement wishing her "health and healing" when she first announced her diagnosis.
The couple also said they hope the family has the space to handle the news "privately and in peace," RadarOnline.com was told. "This has not changed."
Kate previously took a step back from her official duties in January after having abdominal surgery.
Weeks later, the Princess of Wales came forward with news of her health battle while revealing that she would be extending her hiatus to undergo chemotherapy treatments.
As for Meghan, a source previously told PEOPLE in March that her business venture was a passion project and would "reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor."
Although the name of her brand has been criticized, "Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect," an insider said.
"It feels authentic to her," they shared. "She can't wait for the website to launch."