Meghan Markle was accused of trying to "steal" Kate Middleton's thunder at Trooping the Colour by launching new products over the weekend as part of her lifestyle brand, but a media relations expert tells RadarOnline.com that both were being unfairly conflated.

The rumor mill went into overdrive after Markle's pal Nacho Figueras shared a sneak peek of American Riviera Orchard's new jam and dog biscuits via Instagram on Friday.