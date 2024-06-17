Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Had 'Severe Memory Issues,' Says Journalist Who Interviewed Ex-Prez: 'He Couldn't Even Remember Me'

donald trump severe memory issues
Source: MEGA, Youtube

Journalist accuses Donald Trump of having 'severe memory issues.'

By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh made shocking claims regarding Donald Trump's cognitive function.

The journalist alleged the ex-president displayed "severe memory issues" after spending a significant amount of time interviewing him for an upcoming book, RadarOnline.com has learned.

donald trump joe biden provide material support terrorism birthday
Source: MEGA

The journalist interviewed Trump for his forthcoming book about 'The Apprentice.'

Trump sat down with Setoodeh for his forthcoming book about the ex-president's former reality show, The Apprentice. Despite their extensive chats, the journalist alleged the ex-president forgot who he was during an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Setoodeh appeared on Monday's edition of the news show to discuss his new book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.

Source: Morning Joe/YouTube

Setoodeh claimed Trump didn't know who he was despite him interviewing the ex-president multiple times.

Setoodeh explained his working relationship with Trump in the years after he left the White House.

While noting the amount of time he had spent with Trump, the journalist pointed to his recent gaffe over the weekend, in which Trump mocked that Joe Biden "should take a cognitive test" because "I took a cognitive test and I aced it," though he soon forgot the name of the physician that administered it.

Twice Trump referred to the doctor was "Ronny Johnson" despite his name actually being Ronny Jackson, who's now a Texas congressman.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
rnc preparing donald trump address convention home confinement
Source: MEGA

Trump twice forgot the name of the physician who administered his cognitive test while attacking President Biden.

The journalist pointed out that the "other thing that I think is really interesting, because I really got to know Donald Trump post-presidency, and I got to see what he was like."

"And over the weekend, he was talking about how Joe Biden needs to take a cognitive test. Joe Biden, you know, 'isn’t all there.' Donald Trump had severe memory issues," Setoodeh continued. "As the journalist who spent the most time with him, I have to say, he couldn’t remember things. He couldn’t even remember me."

donald trump severe memory issues
Source: Morning Joe/Youtube

Setoodeh said Trump had a 'vacant look on his face' as he failed to recall their interviews.

Setoodeh elaborated, "We spent an hour together in 2021, in May, and then a few months later, I went back to the White House, I went back to Trump Tower to talk to him about his time in the White House. And I said, he had this vacant look on his face. And I said, 'Do you remember me?' And he said, 'No,'"

"He had no recollection of our lengthy interview that we had, and he wasn’t doing a lot of interviews at that time," the journalist added. "So I think that the American public really needs to see this portrait of Donald Trump, because this shows what he is like and who he is and who he has always been."

