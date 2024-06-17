Trump Had 'Severe Memory Issues,' Says Journalist Who Interviewed Ex-Prez: 'He Couldn't Even Remember Me'

Setoodeh elaborated, "We spent an hour together in 2021, in May, and then a few months later, I went back to the White House, I went back to Trump Tower to talk to him about his time in the White House. And I said, he had this vacant look on his face. And I said, 'Do you remember me?' And he said, 'No,'"

"He had no recollection of our lengthy interview that we had, and he wasn’t doing a lot of interviews at that time," the journalist added. "So I think that the American public really needs to see this portrait of Donald Trump, because this shows what he is like and who he is and who he has always been."