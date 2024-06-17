'Made For TV': Melania's Ex-Staffer Makes Bombshell Claims About Trump Marriage, Says He 'Needed a Woman Who Played the Part'
A former staffer of Melania Trump made a shocking accusation about her "made-for-TV" relationship with husband Donald Trump and son Barron, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The staffer posted an old clip from the ex-president's former reality show, The Apprentice — and alleged his marriage was conceived out of a need to paint him as a "family man."
In the clip that Stephanie Winstom Wolkoff, who once served as a senior advisor to Melania, posted to X, the former first lady is seen cradling her son outside of the couple's lavish home.
Melania then noted, "Daddy's coming home" as the ex-president pulls up in a convertible before greeting his wife, "Hi, honey."
"Many may think 'daddy's home' is a Father's Day video. Nope!'" Wolkoff captioned the post.
"Millions of Americans watched The Apprentice. Donald was a household name. He needed a woman who looked & played the part & let him be the star. Marrying Melania & making her a Vogue Cover model —legitimized them both."
Wolkoff further suggested that the marriage was a business arrangement, "What catapulted Donald J. Trump 'businessman' and his 'supermodel' wife to the White House was a mirage created by Survivor producer Mark Burnett and NBC boss Jeff Zucker."
Melania's former aide noted Ramin Setoodeh's new book, Apprentice in Wonderland, in which Donald admitted he might not have been elected president had it not been for the massively successful reality show that made him a household name.
Wolkoff's claims come as Melania has taken a step back from the public eye, especially after Donald's alleged affair with former adult film star Stormy Daniels took center stage in his hush money election interference trial, in which he was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Trump was accused of covering up hush money payments made to Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. The affair was said to have taken place while he was married to Melania — who was pregnant with Barron at the time.
Melania was notably absent from the trial, though she was seen by Donald's side at a fundraising event in April, and his attorney said her absence should not be viewed as a lack of "support."
The former first couple were also spotted together for their son Barron's high school graduation, which was the first graduation ceremony Donald attended of his five children.