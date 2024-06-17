Former president Donald Trump has claimed that he hired Omarosa to the White House as an "experiment" but eventually had to fire her because the former Apprentice star was "late all the time" and everybody "hated her," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Omarosa appeared on three seasons of Trump's NBC reality series The Apprentice before becoming his campaign's director of African American outreach in 2016. The following year, she was appointed assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison — and then axed by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in December.