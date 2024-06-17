Your tip
Hunter Biden Files Motion for New Trial in Federal Gun Case — Before Mysteriously Canceling the Motion Just Moments Later

Hunter Biden filed a motion for a new federal gun trial this week before canceling the motion just a few moments later.

By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden filed a motion for a new federal gun trial this week, RadarOnline.com has learned, before canceling the motion just a few moments later.

In a mysterious development to come days after President Joe Biden’s son was convicted of three federal gun crimes last week, the embattled first son reportedly filed for a new trial on Monday.

President Joe Biden's son was convicted of three federal gun crimes last week.

According to the documents filed with the Wilmington, Delaware federal court on Monday morning, Hunter’s defense team argued that the judge overseeing the case was without jurisdiction because Hunter still had two appeals pending in connection to the federal gun matter.

“The Third Circuit [appeals court], however, did not then and has not yet issued its mandate as to the orders dismissing either appeal,” Hunter’s defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, wrote.

“Thus, when this Court empaneled the jury on June 3, 2024 and proceeded to trial, it was without jurisdiction to do so,” Lowell added.

But flash forward just a few moments later, and Hunter’s motion for a new trial was suddenly rescinded.

Hunter Biden's defense team argued that the judge overseeing the case was without jurisdiction because Hunter still had two appeals pending.

“The Motion for a New Trial has been deleted at the request of counsel,” a note in the court docket read. The incident was described as a “correcting entry” on the court docket.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s decision to file – and then immediately cancel – a motion for a new trial this week came just days after he was found guilty of three federal gun crimes by a Delaware jury last week.

President Biden’s embattled son was found guilty of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearm licensed dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The charges against Hunter, and his subsequent conviction on all three charges on June 11, stemmed from an incident back in October 2018.

The charges against Hunter, and his subsequent conviction on all three charges on June 11, stemmed from an incident back in October 2018.

A jury found that Hunter purchased a handgun despite being a drug addict at the time. The jury also found that Hunter lied about his drug addiction when filling out a federal gun form to acquire the firearm.

The first son’s defense attorney argued that Hunter did not knowingly lie on the federal gun form when he purchased the gun six years ago.

Lowell also argued that there was no proof Hunter was addicted to drugs when he filled out the federal gun form on October 12, 2018.

President Biden later released a statement regarding his son's criminal conviction. Biden previously insisted that he would respect the verdict against Hunter and would not pardon his son if Hunter was found guilty.

President Biden insisted that he would respect the verdict against Hunter and would not pardon his son.

“As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad,” President Biden said after Hunter was found guilty last Tuesday. “Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.”

“So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” he continued. “As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

“Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support,” President Biden concluded. “Nothing will ever change that.”

