Hunter Biden Verdict: President Joe Biden's Son Found GUILTY of Federal Gun Charges — Faces Up to 25 Years in Prison
Hunter Biden was found guilty of three federal gun charges this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a bombshell development to come just seven days after Hunter’s federal gun trial kicked off in Wilmington, Delaware last Monday, the jury found President Joe Biden’s son guilty of the three criminal charges against him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter was indicted last year on three federal charges connected to his purchase of a gun back in October 2018.
The charges included one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearm licensed dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
The prosecution argued that President Biden’s son knowingly lied on a federal gun form in October 2018 regarding his well-documented battle with drug addiction.
Abbe Lowell, Hunter’s defense attorney, argued that the first son did not knowingly lie on the federal gun form. Lowell also argued that there was no proof Hunter was addicted to drugs when he filled out the federal gun form on October 12, 2018.
Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley indicated that President Biden’s son could be acquitted of the three criminal charges against him simply because the trial took place in Wilmington, Delaware.
“This is Biden town. I think if you look at the defense, this is just as clear as you can get for a jury nullification case,” Turley explained before the bombshell guilty verdict was announced on Tuesday.
“You have a sizeable Biden contingent in that courtroom reminding the jurors that this is Biden town, this is their hometown,” the Fox News contributor continued.
“And I think the prosecutors are worried that no matter how strong their case, they might not be able to overcome that.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden already announced that he would not pardon Hunter if Hunter was found guilty of the three federal charges against him.
The president also discussed Hunter’s trial shortly after it kicked off last week and acknowledged his position as both the leader of the United States and as the defendant’s father.
“I am the president, but I am also a dad,” President Biden told reporters after Hunter’s trial kicked off last week.
“As president, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases,” President Biden continued. “But as a dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.”
The embattled first son faces up to 25 years in prison and a possible $750,000 fine for the newly announced guilty charges against him.
Hunter's sentencing hearing is expected to be scheduled for a later date.