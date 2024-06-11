Hunter Biden Verdict: President Joe Biden's Son Found GUILTY of Federal Gun Charges — Faces Up to 25 Years in Prison

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter was indicted last year on three federal charges connected to his purchase of a gun back in October 2018.

The charges included one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearm licensed dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.