Embattled Hunter Biden All Smiles While Entering Court as Defense Attorney Reveals First Son WILL NOT Testify in Felony Gun Trial
Hunter Biden was all smiles as he entered a Delaware court this week to continue his federal gun trial, RadarOnline.com can report.
In an interesting development to come after Hunter’s federal gun trial in Wilmington, Delaware picked back up on Monday morning, the embattled first son was spotted beaming from ear to ear as he entered the courtroom alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden.
According to photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, President Joe Biden’s 54-year-old son did not appear worried that he might be convicted of the three felony charges currently against him.
Also surprising was the revelation that Hunter would not testify in the ongoing federal gun case against him.
The first son’s defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, announced on Monday morning that Hunter would not take the witness stand.
Still, Lowell called three key witnesses to testify for the defense both last week and on Monday morning.
Hunter’s daughter, Naomi Biden, testified on Friday and insisted that her father was in control of his struggle with drug addiction before he allegedly lied on a federal gun form in October 2018.
“He seemed like the clearest that I had seen him since my uncle died, and he just seemed really great,” Naomi Biden said regarding the months leading up to the incident under question.
“He seemed great,” she added. “He seemed hopeful.”
Hunter’s defense team ultimately rested their case on Monday morning after Lowell sparred back-and-forth with FBI agent and witness Erika Jensen.
Closing arguments for both the prosecution and the defense were expected to kick off on Monday afternoon.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s son remains on trial for three federal charges connected to his allegedly illegal purchase of a handgun back in October 2018.
The charges include one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearm licensed dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
Hunter pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2023. His trial kicked off in Wilmington last Monday with jury selection.
Meanwhile, President Biden recently announced that he would not pardon his only surviving son if Hunter is found guilty of the charges against him.
President Biden also discussed Hunter’s trial last week shortly after it kicked off. President Biden acknowledged that while he is the leader of the United States, he is also a father.
“I am the president, but I am also a dad,” President Biden told reporters last Monday.
“As president, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases,” he explained. “But as a dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.”
The jury overseeing Hunter’s criminal gun trial is expected to deliberate and return a verdict by the end of this week.