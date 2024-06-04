Hunter Biden's Bombshell Federal Gun Trial Hits First Snag as Jurors Fail to Appear for Opening Statements
Hunter Biden’s federal trial for gun charges suffered a sudden delay this week when several jurors failed to reach the Delaware courthouse in time for opening statements, RadarOnline.com can report.
The trial, which is being presided over by Judge Maryellen Noreika, hit its first snag on Tuesday morning when Juror 16 faced what were described as transportation challenges.
The juror notified the court of the situation shortly before opening statements were set to begin.
“I don’t have a car and I live an hour away,” Juror 16 reportedly emailed the court on Tuesday morning, according to The New York Post.
Judge Noreika ultimately excused the juror from jury duty. One of four alternate jurors was expected to take Juror 16’s place.
The day’s proceedings were also delayed when at least four additional jurors failed to reach the courthouse in time for the initial 9 AM start time.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s embattled son was spotted outside the Wilmington courthouse alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, as the day’s proceedings were temporarily stalled.
Hunter arrived at the courthouse in a suit and tie and appeared ready to confront the three federal gun charges against him.
First Lady Jill Biden was also spotted at the Wilmington courthouse on Tuesday morning to support Hunter, as was Hunter’s stepsister, Ashley Biden.
According to The Post, prosecutors hinted at their legal strategy on Tuesday morning. They reportedly plan to call key witnesses and utilize evidence from Hunter's infamous “laptop from hell” to make their case.
The trial brief disclosed that one likely witness – FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen – would present incriminating messages and excerpts from Hunter's April 2016 book, Beautiful Things, to detail the first son’s well-documented battle with addiction.
The prosecutors also reportedly outlined their lineup of potential star witnesses. Those witnesses included several individuals closely connected to Hunter, such as his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, his ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan, and his former sister-in-law and lover Hallie Biden.
Prosecutors will also reportedly introduce testimonies from law enforcement officers and forensic experts regarding Hunter’s allegedly illegal purchase of a gun in October 2018 and his alleged involvement in illicit drug-related activities at the time of the gun purchase.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s federal gun trial kicked off with jury selection on Monday morning in Wilmington. The jury of six men and six women was sworn in and seated on Monday afternoon.
President Biden’s son faces three federal charges connected to his purchase of a handgun back in October 2018.
Those charges include one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearm licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
Hunter pleaded not guilty to the three federal gun charges against him back in October 2023. He was indicted on the charges in September 2023.
The embattled first son could face up to 25 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $750k, if found guilty of all three federal charges against him.