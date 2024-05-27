President Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Hallie Biden Before She Testifies at Hunter's Federal Gun Crime Trial
President Joe Biden recently made a surprise nighttime visit to the Delaware home of his daughter-in-law Hallie Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just before Hallie is set to testify in her ex-lover, Hunter Biden's, federal trial for alleged gun crimes, it was revealed that President Biden visited Hallie on Sunday night.
Hallie is currently expected to be one of the key witnesses at Hunter’s upcoming gun crime trial. She and Hunter dated at the time of the alleged offenses and is just one of several witnesses anticipated to take the stand.
According to The New York Post, President Biden’s visit occurred around 8 PM at Hallie's residence on Sunday night and just eight days before Hunter's trial is due to commence on June 3.
Hallie, who was previously married to President Biden’s late son Beau, began a relationship with Hunter following Beau's passing in 2015.
Prosecutors claimed that Hunter falsely reported his drug use on gun purchase forms and briefly possessed at least one illegal weapon – a firearm that Hallie disposed of in a public dumpster in 2018.
But despite the proximity of President Biden’s visit to that of Hunter's upcoming trial, White House Spokesperson Andrew Bates stated that President Biden did not discuss the legal proceedings with Hallie during the pair’s recent encounter.
Instead, Bates clarified that the visit was due to the approaching anniversary of Beau's death on May 30.
"He visited her because of the approaching 9th anniversary of Beau’s passing,” Bates explained.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter Biden faces the prospect of prison time in his upcoming criminal trial.
The embattled first son also has a subsequent trial scheduled for September in Los Angeles for his alleged failure to pay over $1.4 million in federal taxes.
The legal issues unfolded amid allegations of a Justice Department cover-up to protect the Biden family from scrutiny over foreign business dealings involving President Biden.
Hunter previously agreed to a probation-only plea deal for the gun and tax charges but later rejected the agreement to seek broader immunity that could extend to violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
President Biden has yet to comment on the ongoing legal challenges facing his son.
Hunter also faced backlash last week after he appeared at the White House to celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month.
"It's not exactly the look people need or want,” one Democratic insider said regarding Hunter’s White House presence ahead of his criminal trial. "His dad is president — but this was public."