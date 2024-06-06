Hunter Biden's Former Sister-in-Law-Turned-Lover Takes the Stand, Testifies to Finding Gun and Throwing It Away
Hunter Biden's former sister-in-law-turned-lover took the stand on Thursday, June 6, in his felony gun trial.
Hallie Biden, who was married to the late Beau Biden, testified that she found Hunter's gun and threw it away out of fear for his substance abuse addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hunter is accused of failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs in paperwork required to purchase a gun — and illegally possessing the Colt Cobra revolver for over a week before Hallie discarded the weapon.
The case has made headlines as the first time a sitting president's son faces trial for felony charges. Hunter pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.
Hunter's legal team argued the president's only living son considered himself sober when he purchased the firearm due to undergoing treatment for substance abuse.
Much of Hallie's testimony covered the period of time before and after Hunter purchased the revolver. Hallie — who began a romantic relationship with Hunter after Beau passed away in 2015 — explained that she routinely searched Hunter's truck for drug paraphernalia in an attempt to help him stay clean.
During one of those searches, Hallie said that she discovered the handgun, ammo and drug paraphernalia. Beau's widow explained she "panicked" and "wanted to get rid of them" because she "didn’t want him to hurt himself or my kids to find it and hurt themselves."
"I panicked and wanted to get rid of it," Hallie testified. She said she considered hiding it at her home, but chose not to out of fear her kids would find it, so she instead decided to dispose of it elsewhere.
Surveillance footage was then played in court that captured Hallie disposing of the gun in a grocery store trashcan near her home.
"I was just so flustered from the whole thing," Hallie said about throwing away the firearm. "I realize it was a stupid idea now, but I was just panicking."
Hallie said when she returned home, Hunter was not there. Upon finding out that she had thrown the firearm away, she said Hunter told her, "First, go look for it."
Hallie said she obliged, but "when I went to go look for it, I couldn't find it."
"I remember him telling me to go back and file a police report," Hallie recalled, noting that the gun was in Hunter's name.