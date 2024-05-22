Hunter Biden Accused of Blaming 'Shady' and 'Probably Illegal' Mexican Workers for Missing Handgun Incident in 2018
Hunter Biden allegedly blamed a pair of Mexican grocery store workers for the incident involving his missing handgun six years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational development to come just days before President Joe Biden’s son is set to appear in a Delaware court on federal gun charges on June 3, it was revealed that Hunter once tried to avoid responsibility for the October 2018 incident involving his missing handgun.
According to a police report obtained by Daily Mail this week, Hunter allegedly tried to shift the blame onto two Mexican workers at a Wilmington, Delaware supermarket for the missing weapon.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the handgun initially went missing after Hallie Biden disposed of it in a trash can outside the Janssens Supermarket in Wilmington on October 23, 2018.
The gun was later confirmed to have been discarded by Hunter’s lover and former sister-in-law out of fear for his safety. But when questioned by the police, Hunter allegedly resorted to derogatory remarks about the supermarket workers.
“They have some shady people working at the market,” Hunter reportedly told a responding officer, Sergeant Vincent Clemons, before he gestured at the two Mexican grocery store workers.
“Prolly illegal,” Hunter added, according to the newly released police report from the incident.
The newly released police report further highlighted the discrepancies in Hunter's gun purchase form – as he had falsely declared that he was not an addict at the time of the firearm’s purchase.
The handgun incident, which was first brought to public attention back in 2021, later resurfaced with the release of a comprehensive police report by Delaware prosecutors as part of pre-trial documents.
One concerning aspect of the report included the fact that the incident unfolded near a high school – something that prompted law enforcement officials to fear the potential discovery of the weapon by students of the school.
The FBI's involvement in sifting through the trash to recover the handgun also added yet another layer of complexity to the already complex case.
Despite the involvement of the Secret Service in seeking records related to Hunter's ownership of the gun, the agency's role in the investigation raised eyebrows due to its lack of jurisdiction in the matter and the fact that the Bidens were not eligible for such Secret Service protections at the time.
The gun store owner, Ron Palmieri, later confirmed interactions with both the Secret Service and the FBI after the incident – leading to the discovery of Hunter's gun purchase form and additional damning evidence likely to be used in the legal proceedings currently being brought against the embattled first son.
“There is no change in our statement,” FBI Communications Chief Anthony Guglielmi told Daily Mail this week in the wake of the new police report revelations.
“We were aware of the claims made at that time and could not independently corroborate them,” Guglielmi added.