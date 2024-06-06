Your tip
Joe Biden Reveals He Won't Pardon Son Hunter if He's Convicted in Felony Gun Trial

Joe Biden revealed his position on potentially pardoning his only living son Hunter.

By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden revealed he would not pardon son Hunter Biden, who is currently on trial for felony gun charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Biden shared why he would not pardon his son if convicted during an interview with ABC News' David Muir at the Normandy American Cemetery in France on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Biden said he's ruled out the possibility of pardoning Hunter if he's convicted of felony gun charges.

During the interview, which covered a wide range of topics, Muir asked the 81-year-old president if he would accept the outcome of Hunter's trial, to which Biden answered, "Yes."

The news anchor then pressed if Biden had ruled out the possibility of pardoning his only living son if convicted, to which Biden also replied, "Yes."

Hunter is currently on trial in Wilmington, Delaware, for felony gun charges related to his attempt to purchase a handgun in 2018 while battling substance abuse addiction. Hunter pleaded not guilty to his charges in October 2023 after being indicted by special counsel David Weiss.

The case has made headlines as it's the first time the child of a sitting president has faced a criminal trial.

Biden accused Donald Trump of 'trying to undermine' the justice system after being convicted of 34 felonies.

Joe Biden
While discussing the ongoing trial and justice system, Biden noted Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial, in which he was convicted of 34 felony charges of falsifying business records before the 2016 election to cover up his affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The ex-president and presumptive Republican nominee denounced the trial as "rigged" and falsely claimed Biden brought it to keep him off the campaign trail.

During his sit down with Muir, Biden hit back at Trump and claimed he was "trying to undermine" the justice system.

"He got a fair trial. The jury spoke," the president told Muir.

Trump claimed his New York trial was 'rigged' and brought by Biden to keep him off the campaign trail.

Since his conviction, Trump has seemingly tried to rewrite history as he awaits sentencing, in which he faces potential incarceration.

While Trump enthusiastically led "lock her up" chants aimed at his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, he now claimed he "thought it was terrible” when his MAGA supporters said it.

"After we won against Hillary, people would say: Lock her up, lock her up," Trump told Sean Hannity in a recent interview. "And I said, wouldn’t it be terrible if I locked up the wife of the president of the United States, former, and locked up the former secretary of state?”

“It’s a terrible thing," the ex-president added.

