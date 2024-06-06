‘I’m Okay With Going to Jail’: Trump Declares He’s Prepared to Be Jailed ‘If That’s What It Took to Save America’
Donald Trump declared that he was prepared to go to jail “if that’s what it took to save America,” RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after he became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime last week, Trump issued a desperate campaign email to his supporters on Wednesday begging for more money.
The email, which was issued on Wednesday night, also rallied Trump’s supporters against President Joe Biden’s “Soviet tactics” and “tyrannical reign of terror.”
“BIDEN’S SOVIET TACTICS DON’T SCARE ME!” Trump’s latest email began. “I’d go to jail AGAIN AND AGAIN if that’s what it took to Save America.”
“Because this fight has always been bigger than me, Patriot,” Wednesday’s email continued. “It’s about restoring power where it belongs - TO YOU THE PEOPLE - and ending the tyrannical Biden regime’s reign of terror once and for all.”
“So I’m asking you to boldly and peacefully rebel against the Deep State radicals who’ve infiltrated our government by chipping in and declaring: I STAND WITH TRUMP!”
The convicted ex-president also dubbed President Biden and the Democrats “Marxists” and “Fascists” who are “desperate to purge” Trump’s America First movement “from existence.”
“It’s no secret why the Marxists and Fascists in power are so desperate to purge our America First movement from existence,” the email charged. “They know that I’m this nation's last line of defense against the TOTAL DESTRUCTION.”
“And they’ll do ANYTHING, even burn our entire country to the ground, just to keep me out of office.”
Trump’s campaign team ended the email by once again asking his supporters for money. Trump also vowed to “never surrender” in the ongoing fight against him.
- NYPD Preparing to Revoke Trump’s Gun License — Violation of State and Federal Laws Looms if Third Gun Remains in Florida
- 'It's All True': Ex-'Apprentice' Star Gene Folkes Calls Trump a 'Monster' and Urges America to 'Wake Up' Ahead of Election
- Georgia Court of Appeals Indefinitely Halts Donald Trump's Fulton County Election Interference Case
“But mark my words, Patriot. I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED, BULLIED, OR JAILED INTO SILENCE,” the email read. “As long as YOU are by my side, I WILL NEVER SURRENDER!”
“Please join me and send these tyrants and villains a message they’ll NEVER forget,” it concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Wednesday’s email included five different links that, once clicked, sent his supporters to a separate page where they could donate anywhere from $20.24 to $3,300 to the embattled ex-president’s 2024 campaign.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump's latest campaign email on Wednesday came nearly one week after he became the first former U.S. president to be named a convicted felon.
A New York jury found Trump guilty last week on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to influence the 2016 election.
Trump already indicated that he was “okay” with going to jail over his guilty conviction over the weekend – although he also claimed that he did not think the “public would stand for it” because it would be a “breaking point.”
“I’m OK with it,” the convicted felon ex-president told Fox News on Sunday. “I don’t think the public would stand it. I’m not sure the public would stand for it.”
“I think it would be tough for the public to take,” he added. “At a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”
Although Trump was found guilty on May 30, he is not scheduled to be sentenced until July 11.