Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says Jail Won't Stop His Campaign, Convicted GOP Frontrunner Will Run 'Even If He's Locked Up'

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba says that nothing will stop the embattled former president's 2024 campaign — not even a jail cell.

By:

Jun. 3 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba says that nothing will stop the embattled former president's 2024 campaign — not even a jail cell, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although speculation about the future of Trump's presidential bid has run rampant since he was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records last week, Habba insisted that the conviction would not impact anything.

"He is running for president. Nothing will change that," Habba insisted.

"We have seen some corruption that this country has frankly never seen before in our judicial system. It is very real. It is not posturing by any means. It is 100% a problem that this country is going to have to handle and get a grapple on in November," Habba said during an interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, per Mediaite. "Donald Trump is the victim of political selective prosecution."

"He is running for president. Nothing will change that," she reiterated when Kuenssberg asked if he would "run for president from a jail cell" if he ends up being sentenced to prison.

"Again, I recommend you find the latest polls in this country from the people that live in this country. The people that need him in this country. Because frankly, it’s more important than anything anybody else thinks. Our people are speaking loudly. They’re donating. They’re small donors, and they’re standing up because they’re afraid. Because we cannot have this happen to us."

Trump's campaign has raised $200 million since he was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, his son Eric Trump claims.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Eric Trump claimed on Sunday that his dad's campaign has raised a whopping $200 million since the guilty verdict was handed down on Thursday.

"I mean, these are Americans who are pissed off," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. "They're coming out of the woodwork and they want to support a guy that they just believe is getting bamboozled by a system."

Nearly half of American voters believe Donald Trump should end his 2024 bid for president in light of the guilty verdict in his hush money trial, according to a new poll.

Trump has repeatedly slammed the Stormy Daniels hush money trial as "rigged" and "disgraceful" and begged the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and reverse the guilty verdict before he is sentenced next month.

He complained on his Truth Social platform that the sentencing "for not having done anything wrong," set for July 11, "will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention" and demanded that "The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!"

"The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people," Trump told reporters after leaving the Manhattan courtroom last week.

