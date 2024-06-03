Your tip
Lauren Boebert Fires Back at Debate Moderator Over Groping Incident, Says She Refuses to Live in 'Shame' During Explosive Exchange

"There were things that were absolutely taken out of context," she angrily fired back.

Jun. 3 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Rep. Lauren Boebert was put in the hot seat about the night she was kicked out of a Denver theater for disruptive behavior and caught on camera groping her date, declaring that she refused to "live life in shame" months after apologizing over the incident.

Boebert fired back at Local 9News anchor Kyle Clark, who served as a moderator during a GOP primary debate in Colorado, when he brought up the scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, Boebert was caught on camera vaping, singing, using her phone and causing a disturbance at a Beetlejuice production last fall in Sept. 2023. Boebert then allegedly asked staffers if they knew who she was while being tossed out.

"So, Kyle, I certainly, have owned out, I owned up to, my night out in Denver. And, you know, I've gone on that public apology tour and I'm grateful for the mercy and grace that has been shown," the congresswoman began, noting that she did not want to continue to be "beat up by this."

Boebert, who finalized her divorce from husband of 17 years, Jayson Boebert, in Oct. 2023, then segued the conversation. "And, you know, I would like to go back to my legislative record," she said while trying to switch gears.

Clark stopped her mid-sentence and firmly stated, "You had plenty of time to answer the question. You chose not to, that's fine. And you have apologized for the theater incident."

Boebert agreed before he asked for clarification as the two spoke over each other.

"Did you apologize for the behavior that went on with you and your date [Quinn Gallagher]?" he inquired. "Or did you apologize for lying to voters about what you did that night and the disrespect that you showed to service workers that night? What specifically were you apologizing about?"

Boebert chimed in to state that she didn't feel her behavior was disrespectful toward the service workers. "There were things that were absolutely taken out of context," she angrily fired back.

Clark pointed out there was a video before he again asked if she was apologizing for "lying to voters or the business in the theater?"

"I think it's been very mischaracterized. I'm apologizing for you, Kyle Clark, getting footage and releasing that, and people seeing this in a very private moment," she griped before the moderator defended himself.

Clark replied, "Certainly it was very important to figure out whether you were telling the truth or whether a public agency was lying about your conduct."

