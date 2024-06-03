"Did you apologize for the behavior that went on with you and your date [Quinn Gallagher]?" he inquired. "Or did you apologize for lying to voters about what you did that night and the disrespect that you showed to service workers that night? What specifically were you apologizing about?"

Boebert chimed in to state that she didn't feel her behavior was disrespectful toward the service workers. "There were things that were absolutely taken out of context," she angrily fired back.

Clark pointed out there was a video before he again asked if she was apologizing for "lying to voters or the business in the theater?"